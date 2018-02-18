How to unblock and watch Hulu outside the US with a VPN in 2019

Streaming is quickly becoming the most popular medium for viewers who want to watch their favorite movies, TV shows, and sports teams live and on-demand.

Hulu is one of the biggest US streaming services, boasting over 50 channels to watch live, as well as many movies and TV shows.

While it trails behind Netflix, Hulu’s new Live TV service has gained almost half a million subscribers since its launch last year – no doubt helped in part by the Emmy-award winning TV show, The Handmaid’s Tale, which was produced by Hulu.

Unfortunately, like many other streaming and VOD services, Hulu geoblocks its content, and you have to be in the United States or its territories to stream the service. This can be very frustrating if you’ve bought a subscription and can’t access it while traveling or living outside the US.

The good news is that you can bypass Hulu’s – and for that matter any video service’s – geoblocking quite easily with a VPN. We’ll take you through the necessary steps.

How do I unblock Hulu outside the US?

There are two ways to unblock content on Hulu: proxies and virtual private networks (VPNs), although one greatly surpasses the other in terms of reliability. Let’s look more closely at both options.

Anonymous proxy tool

The first method is to use an anonymous proxy tool, which acts as an intermediary between your browser and the internet, masking your real location with another location, like the US. Proxies are fast and can be used for free, making them ideal workarounds for geoblocks.

While this could work with proxies that have US IP addresses, Hulu is constantly looking for IP addresses that are associated with proxy tools, so if it detects that many users are accessing its website through one IP, you will find yourself on a screen that says something like this:

Based on your IP address, we noticed you are trying to access Hulu through an anonymous proxy tool. Hulu is not currently available outside the US. If you're in the US, you'll need to disable your anonymizer to access videos on Hulu. If you think you're receiving this message in error, please submit this form.

Because Hulu is owned directly by a group of content partners, they are relatively quick at identifying and blocking IP addresses they think come from proxies. With many of these tools only offering just a handful of IP addresses, you may find yourself having to trawl through several proxy tools before finding one that works.

Virtual Private Networks

The second and more reliable way to unblock Hulu is with a good VPN. There are plenty of reasons why you should be using a VPN, and their ability to bypass geoblocking on any site is one of them.

The process works the same way as proxies unblock Hulu, by masking your IP with a US IP address, but VPNs also encrypt your traffic, giving your browsing (and streaming) habits a layer of privacy from snooping ISPs and government bodies.

As with proxies, there are plenty of free VPNs out there, but you should remain wary of how they could be profiting from your use of their service and consider paying for your VPN. Paid VPNs are also more likely to have more server locations and IP addresses for you to find a location that unblocks Hulu.

For more info, check out our guide to the best Hulu VPN options.

How to use a VPN to unblock Hulu

You can unblock Hulu with a VPN in a few simple steps. All you need to do is get a good VPN, select one of its US locations, and sign in to your Hulu account to start streaming.

How to choose the best VPN providers to unblock Hulu

When looking for a good streaming VPN for Hulu, you essentially want two things: fast streaming speeds and a wide selection of US locations to choose from.

ExpressVPN, for instance, has 14 server locations (and more than a thousand servers) in the US that you can connect to, and it offers good connection speeds – while rivals IPVanish and NordVPN have 469 and 1,128 servers respectively at the time of writing.

There are also other things that you should consider when choosing a VPN, such as the presence of a kill switch, a ‘no log’ policy, and support for all your devices.

(Image credit: The Handmaid’s Tale / Hulu)

What to watch on Hulu

Not sure what to watch on Hulu? We’ve got you covered with our list of the best shows on Hulu you can stream right now.

The Handmaid’s Tale - Hulu Original Series: Adapted from Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, The Handmaid’s Tale is Hulu’s critically acclaimed original series, winning eight Emmys in 2017. Despite being based on a decades-old book, the show’s haunting dystopia remains as relevant as ever.

The Good Place - NBC: The show follows Eleanor (Kristen Bell), who learns that she has entered ‘The Good Place’, where those who were good go to when they pass away. Eleanor realizes she doesn’t deserve to be there, and tries to right her wrongs to earn her spot.

Fargo - FX: Paying homage to the 1996 cult classic directed by the Coen brothers, the show delves into the intrigues, deceptions, and murders that all in one way or another lead back to Fargo, ND. Since its first season in 2014, Fargo has earned critical acclaim, winning dozens of awards for its acting and directing.

The X-Files - FOX: Mulder and Scully are back after a 15-year long hiatus, and things don’t get any less bizarre. Confronting paranormal phenomena and governmental cover-ups, the special agent duo continue their quest for the truth that Mulder is convinced is out there. The show, which started in 1993, features some of the weirdest and most labyrinthine storylines, which makes it a conspiracy theorist staple.