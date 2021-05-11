How to add another Face ID to iPhone or iPad Pro

Maybe you want to show your new partner you trust them, or need the option to check on your kid's phone activities. Or maybe you need your device to recognize you when wearing makeup, glasses, or whatever else might alter your appearance.

Apple gives you the option to add one alternate Face ID appearance per device – no more than that. You can't add a Face ID of yourself while masked, as the iPhone will recognize that your face is obstructed. You can unlock your iPhone while masked as of iOS 14.5, however.

You also can't limit the second person's permissions; both IDs will have near-instant, total access to that iPhone or iPad Pro. So be certain the second person is worthy of your trust.

Whatever your circumstances, you need to know how to add a second Face ID profile to your iPhone or iPad Pro. So let's dive right into it.

How to add two Face IDs to iPhone or iPad

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the Settings app, scroll down to the third section to find Face ID & Passcode. Tap it, and you'll be prompted to enter your passcode before you can proceed. You won't be able to use your face to unlock this menu.

You'll need to find the option Set up an Alternate Appearance and select it. The iPhone or iPad will then take you or your trusted person through the necessary steps to add their Face ID.

If you instead see Reset Face ID, that means you already have two Face IDs set up on the device. Unfortunately, there's no option to delete one face profile and save the other – you'll need to erase both before adding two new ones.

(Image credit: Apple)

To create the second Face ID, you (or the other person) must look straight ahead at the camera with your face centered in frame. When prompted, rotate your face slowly in a circle until the iPhone indicates that it has a clear portrait of your face. Hit Continue, then repeat the process to complete your Face ID profile.

If you're physically unable to rotate your neck, you can tap Accessibility Options on this screen for an alternative method of capturing your ID.

With that, you've added a second Face ID! If you want to limit what that person can do with their Face ID, go back to Settings > Face ID & Passcode. You can turn off Face ID unlock for iTunes, the App Store, Apple Pay, or Password Autofill. Unfortunately, this will mean that your face won't unlock these features either; you'll have to use your passcode.