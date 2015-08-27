How to set up your projector for the perfect picture

Black on a projector is merely a lack of light.

This is a balancing act, since black on a projector is merely a lack of light, and brightness the opposite.

You should study and tweak the image in whatever ambient light is likely to be most normal; if you intend to use your projector during the day, leave the curtains open. However, if you can close curtains or blinds – even just a bit – to rid the room of as much ambient light as possible, do so. This will massively improve both black levels and brightness (if your projector screen is reflecting ambient light, there's not too much any projector can do about it).

If you are calibrating for a film, set the projector to the 'cinema' or 'movie' mode, then find a sequence with plenty of black in it (such as the space backdrop of Gravity, or a film with suits such as Men In Black). Push the brightness dial in the picture settings menu up and down until the overall image is bright enough, and the black areas of the image are convincing.

You're looking for black that looks black, but with enough detail within, like bright stars in space or creases and texture on a suit. If the black looks like a uniform block, you've pulled the brightness down too far.

Next, move onto the contrast slider and do the same for white areas of an image. You're looking for bright, pure white while retaining as much detail as possible. You'll probably have undone your good work with brightness, so go back and repeat these tweaks until you're in balance.