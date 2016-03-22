Tips and tricks for getting started with Ubisoft's The Division

The key to mastering The Division is by carefully focusing on the right skills, talents and perks. Skills offer offensive and defensive abilities with various high-tech gadgets, and they can be easily activated by pressing an assigned key or controller button.

You start off with one slot for a skill, but later on you can get a second slot – and each skill can be modified to become even more powerful. Bear in mind that each time you use a skill there will be a cool-down period afterwords while it recharges.

On top of the two 'standard' skills you can acquire, you can also learn a signature skill – which is vastly more powerful. You'll need to save up a lot of points to unlock these, and they have even longer cool-down periods – but the wait is definitely worth it.

While you need to activate skills yourself, talents will automatically boost your character when they're equipped. At first you can only assign one talent, but eventually you'll be able to use four at once. The talents will turn themselves on for limited periods of time depending on your actions.

Perks are also automatic – all you need to do to make use of them is unlock them. These can increase your health, hold more items and affect how quickly you earn XP.