The best cheap Amazon Fire tablet deals and sales for Black Friday 2019

If you're looking for a great deal on a tablet, Amazon's Fire tablets are definitely worth your consideration. Even at list price, each of the models available offer exceptional value.

Whether you want the top-of-the-line 10-inch model with an HD display or the unbelievably cheap 7-inch edition, each Fire tablet comes with Alexa, Amazon's super helpful virtual voice assistant.

These tablets let you play games, shop online, check email, take photos, listen to music, and more - all in an incredibly portable and incredibly affordable form. It's the sensible option for anyone who wants a tablet but doesn't necessarily 'need' one.

Below you will find the best prices on each of the Amazon Fire tablets; be sure to check back often, though, as they are frequently discounted.

The best Black Friday Amazon Fire Tablet deals and prices

While there are several fantastic offers below, Black Friday is always an excellent opportunity to score killer deals on Amazon Fire Tablets. To help you score the best prices, we've put together a guide on the top Amazon Black Friday deals of 2019. We'll also tell you everything else you need to know, such as what items will be on sale, when the deals starts, and what prices we can expect.

Amazon Fire 7

Amazon's most popular Fire tablet

Display: 7 inches | Resolution: 1024 x 600 | Memory: 1GB RAM | Storage: 8GB/16GB | Cameras: VGA front-facing and 2-megapixel rear-facing | Battery Life: 8 hours

Crazy cheap price

Strong battery life

Screen is low-res

Poor camera

The least expensive of Amazon's Fire tablet, the Fire 7 is available at impulse-buy price level. It doesn't have an HD screen, but it does comes with Alexa, the virtual assistant from the Amazon Echo devices. You can also have different profiles through Amazon FreeTime so it's possible to share among different members of the family, although at such a low price, there's no reason not to get more than one.

All-New Fire 7 Tablet

Amazon's cheapest tablet with twice the storage

Display: 7 inches | Resolution: 1024 x 600 | Memory: 1GB RAM | Storage: 16GB/32GB | Cameras: 2 MP front and rear-facing cameras | Battery Life: 7 hours

Hands-free Alexa

Lots of storage

Low price

Upgraded camera

Amazon has upgraded its Fire 7 tablet with a 2019 version that packs more power and stays at the same low price. The all-new tablet has twice the storage as the older model, starting out with 16GB with a 32GB option. The 7-inch tablet is faster with a 1.3GHz quad-core processor and gets an upgraded 2MP front-facing camera. The 2019 Fire tablet also works with Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to play videos, check the weather, make calls, and more.



The Amazon Fire 7 comes in Black, Twilight Blue, Plum, and Sage shades, and is available to pre-order now with a release date of June 6.

Amazon Fire HD 8

A revamped beast

Display: 8 inches | Resolution: 1280 x 800 | Memory: 1.5GB RAM | Storage: 16GB/32GB | Cameras: VGA front-facing and 2-megapixel rear-facing | Battery Life: 10 hours

Low price

Lots of storage

Screen lacks sharpness

Poor speakers

For a startling low price, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is one of the best tablets around, especially if you're already tapped into the Amazon ecosystem. An 8-inch HD display and Dolby Audio will allow you to enjoy streaming content from Amazon's Prime video library and elsewhere, and the tablet comes equipped with Amazon's AI assistant, Alexa. The starting model has 1.5GB RAM and 16GB SSD, which can be expanded via the microSD card slot.

Amazon Fire HD 10

A top-notch tablet at a great price

Display: 10.1 inches | Resolution: 1920 x 1200 | Memory: 2GB RAM | Storage: 32GB/64GB | Cameras: VGA front-facing and 2-megapixel rear-facing | Battery Life: 10 hours

Cheap

Full HD display

Plastic design

Poor camera

Amazon gave the Fire HD 10-inch tablet a much needed overhaul in 2017, thankfully without raising the price. The cheapest model comes with 32GB of storage, has a full HD 1080p screen, and has 2GB of RAM to run even faster than before. In short, it's one of the best 10-inch tablets you'll find for such a price. And it comes equipped with Alexa as well.

(Image credit: Amazon)

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10

Amazon's bargain big-screen tablet

Display: 10.1 inches | Resolution: 1920 x 1200 | Memory: 2GB RAM | Storage: 32GB/64GB | Cameras: 2 MP front and rear-facing cameras | Battery Life: 12 hours

Long battery life

Affordable

Includes USB-C charging

The all-new Fire HD 10 tablet was introduced earlier this month and is available to order now. The 10.1-inch tablet has a starting cost of $149.99, which is the same price as its predecessor, the 2017 Fire HD 10.



Thanks to the new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, the 2019 tablet is now 30% faster and provides a further two hours of battery life. The Fire HD 10 packs 2GB of RAM and now includes USB-C charging, which allows for faster data transfers. The Fire HD 10 tablet is also available in new colors, which include Plum, Twilight Blue, and White.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition

A tablet built to survive kids

Display: 7 inches | Resolution: 1024 x 600 | Memory: 1GB RAM | Storage: 16GB | Cameras: VGA front-facing and 2-megapixel rear-facing | Battery Life: 8 hours

Durable

Two-year warranty

Amazon app store is somewhat limited

Got tech-hungry children? The Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablet is just the answer. It comes encased in an eye-catching and durable protective casing, but if that weren't enought, it has a two-year unrestricted guarantee. So even if the kids break it, Amazon will replace it no questions asked. It's equipped with plenty of software safeguards too to make sure they can only access appropriate content , and which allows you to adjust screen-time limits.

Have more than one child? You can save when you buy a two-pack.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

HD on a kid-tough tablet

Display: 8 inches | Resolution: 1280 x 800 | Memory: 1.5GB RAM | Storage: 32GB | Cameras: VGA front-facing and 2-megapixel rear-facing | Battery Life: 10 hours

HD screen for cheap

Rugged

Amazon app store is somewhat limited

As its name suggests, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is a bigger and better version of the Fire 7 Kids. It has a larger, 8-inch HD screen, and the mono speaker has been traded in for dual stereo speakers with Dolby ound. The battery has been boosted from 8 hours to around 12, and you get 32GB of storage instead of 16GB. Nevertheless, you're still getting that same tough build quality and two-year guarantee too, so you don't have to worry about it being damaged.

Don't want your kids fighting over the tablet? You can save when you buy a two-pack.