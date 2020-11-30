Get the world’s most trusted Internet security software today with over $100 off

Security giant Norton Antivirus provides protection against malware and other kinds of security threats with their multi-layered and advanced security - and this Cyber Monday, you can get the best deal of the year so far.

Norton offers a $110.11 discount from their premium plan, Norton 360 with Lifelock Ultimate Plus. With this plan, users get the most comprehensive, all-in-one protection for devices, online privacy, and identity for $239.88 in the first year.

This plan provides protection for unlimited PC’s, and is the best software to detect real-time threats. It also provides Lifelock Alert System, Parental Control, password manager, and much more. As part of their sale, Norton also throws in $80 off the first year of Norton 360 Deluxe, which is their most popular plan.

Norton 360 with Lifelock Ultimate Plus: $349.99 $239.88 per year at Norton

Get protection for unlimited PCs, Macs, smartphones, or tablets with 500GB of cloud storage, and a loyalty benefit which helps clean and speeds up your Windows PC’s performance.

Norton 360 with LifeLock Ultimate Plus gives users the best Norton device security, LifeLock identity theft protection, and Secure VPN for online privacy together in one integrated plan. It helps users block hackers from their devices and keep their online activity private.

Users also get to manage their kids’ activities online as they explore, learn, and enjoy their connected world safely. Other features of this plan include credit monitoring, score and report, SafeCam to get notified when cyber criminals try to use your webcam, and a lot more.

Why is this a great deal?

Norton’s LifeLock Ultimate Plus gives you 401(k) & Investment Account Activity Alerts, Credit Monitoring at the 3 leading credit bureaus, and if you're a victim of identity theft, Stolen Funds Reimbursement up to $1 million. This is Norton’s best price of the year you don’t want to miss.