The best PC gaming Cyber Monday deals: what to expect

PC gaming Cyber Monday deals are still a ways away, but now is a great time to take a look at what discounts you can expect on peripherals, games, components, graphics cards, and maybe even entire desktop or laptop computers.

We expect Cyber Monday deals to start showing up in the weeks before Black Friday on November 26, and we'll probably see the biggest range of discounts the weekend after, culminating in Cyber Monday. This year, Cyber Monday is on November 29, so you've got months to prepare.

Maybe that means making sure your gaming rig is up to date – we've got guides to help you get the best graphics card deals as well as savings on components and games. If you're thinking of building a new machine, we've got a guide on how to save big on your PC build (and what to splurge on).

But if you're curious about what PC Gaming Cyber Monday deals are coming, read on!

PC Gaming Cyber Monday deals 2021: FAQ

When will PC Gaming Cyber Monday deals start? Cyber Monday is on November 29 this year, but we expect the deals to start far earlier, likely starting in October and building up to Black Friday on November 26. The deals may not be that good to start with, but we anticipate prices to drop more and more as we close in on the Thanksgiving weekend. So for the best deals, wait until Black Friday and get ready to splurge the following Monday – that is, on Cyber Monday.

(Image credit: Dell)

Is Cyber Monday a good time to buy a gaming PC? Yes, Cyber Monday is typically one of (if not the) best times of the year to get a gaming PC. Whether a pre-built desktop or gaming laptop, or buying parts piecemeal, Cyber Monday has been a great discount holiday in years past for picking up PC gaming hardware. Originally, Black Friday had the in-store deals and Cyber Monday followed with online discounts, especially for computer hardware, but now you can find similar deals online in the weeks leading up to and through the Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday. That said, we don't expect the deals holiday to be a better time to buy things that have been in short supply, like graphics cards or PS5 – sadly, the global chip shortage is ongoing. But you might be able to score deals on pre-built PCs with top-end GPUs, so we'd advise you to buy one if you see it and wait for Cyber Monday to save on non-graphics card components.

Are video games cheaper on Cyber Monday? Yes, we expect good Cyber Monday game deals for physical and digital versions of recent video games. Amazon, Best Buy, Currys, Target, Walmart, and other retailers usually have deals on physical games, while Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store, and other online storefronts typically have their own Cyber Monday deals. The Epic Store also had its own week-long 2020 Black Friday sale running from November 26th through Cyber Monday and into the week beyond, ending December 3rd. That particular sale included price cuts of up to 75% on titles like Watch Dogs: Legion, Control, Crysis Remastered, Death Stranding, and Outer Worlds – all fairly popular titles at the time, so we'd expect similar deals on this year's newer games. It's also worth checking in with the Epic Store over Cyber Monday as the service also tends to offer free games fairly regularly.

(Image credit: Roccat)

PC Gaming Cyber Monday deals: what to expect

Components

Probably the most hotly contested battleground for retailers over Cyber Monday, alongside gaming accessories, is the components market. SSDs, motherboards, and RAM should all see plenty of action on Cyber Monday with the main exception being graphics cards and new desktop processors – which are both still in massively short supply thanks to the global chip shortage.

For components shopping, we recommend making a shopping list of all your ideal components for upgrading your rig come November. While you might not score great prices on a whole setup, chances are you'll find either a great SSD or RAM deal to your liking – especially if you're already lucky enough to have a good CPU and GPU already.

Peripherals

Every item here is available in abundance at a number of leading retailers in both the US and UK, so you can expect some really fantastic price cuts across the board. In fact, rarely do we see a big sales event (like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day) pass without an absolute plethora of great deals on gear from top brands like Razer, Corsair, and SteelSeries.

Gaming laptops

Gaming laptops are definitely one of the most popular gaming-specific categories at the big retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Currys in the UK. Big price cuts on leading machines from Asus, Acer, and Dell are more or less a shoo-in, although it's important to know how much you're looking to spend as you head into the event.

For budget machines, we expect Dell, Best Buy, and Walmart to have the best options in the US, while Currys, Box, and Dell should be number one over in the UK. Of course, Cyber Monday PC gaming deals aren't just about budget options, however, and we should hopefully see some big price cuts on machines featuring RTX 3000 series cards, especially at Amazon (Razer, Asus) and Dell (Alienware).

Gaming desktops

For gaming desktops we'll also be seeing plenty of options, which is perfect if you didn't want to build an entire rig all by yourself but wanted a higher-quality machine that'll still handle those new games. Newegg, Best Buy, and Amazon are all prime candidates here for the biggest price cuts, although we've got high hopes for Dell this year – especially on its range of premium Alienware Aurora machines. Most of the steepest discounts are likely to go towards more underpowered budget systems though, so always make sure to check the specs before you buy.

Monitors

And last but certainly not least are the gaming monitor deals we'll be expecting to see on Cyber Monday. Essential to any gaming setup, a good monitor can not only make your sessions so much more enjoyable, but actually give you the edge in game too.

Last year we saw some epic deals on everything from beastly 49-inch curved Samsung displays down to more modestly priced 24 and 27-inch monitors. Newegg, Walmart, and Amazon were all price matching last year, so it's likely we're in for more excellent Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals this year too.

(Image credit: HP)

Today's best gaming PC deals

Don't feel like waiting until Cyber Monday to upgrade your rig? We've got plenty of content and guides to check out in the meantime. First-up, those looking to go mobile should head on over to our cheap gaming laptop deals page to see our top recommendations this week. You can also check out our cheap game deals page if you're looking to build up your collection without spending a ton. Finally, here's a quick roundup of the best prices on gaming machines we've found in your region.

Last year's Cyber Monday PC gaming deals

If you'd like to get a clear picture of what to expect with this year's PC gaming Cyber Monday deals, then there's no better way to do that than by seeing what was on sale last year. We've preserved a couple of top picks in each category just below as well as our thoughts on the deals at the time. Of course, this is just a few of the hundreds of deals we saw for gaming items on sale on Cyber Monday, some of which carried over from Black Friday weekend and others waiting for Monday to launch.

Components

Intel Core i9-9900K: $399 $319 at Amazon

While the Intel Core i9-9900K is more than two years old, it's still an excellent processor for gaming, with single-core performance that's only just been topped by AMD in October 2020. And, with this Black Friday deal, it's totally worth jumping on in 2020.

Intel Core i5-10400: $189.99 $149.99 at BestBuy

Save $40 – At $40 off, this mid-range Comet Lake CPU is more affordable than ever. It's a 6-core, 12-thread locked processor with a base clock of 2.9 GHz, a Turbo Boost of 4.3GHz, Hyper-Threading, and decent gains in single-core performance.

Intel Core i9-10850K: $499.99 $449.99 at BestBuy

Save $50 – This powerful processor from Intel's Comet Lake series boasts 10 cores, 20 threads, and a boost clock 5.20 GHz, while keeping its TDP down at 95 W. And, thanks to this $70 deal from BestBuy, you can get it for cheaper. It might just be the boost your aging desktop PC needs.

Corsair H60 AIO Cooler: $79 $69 at Newegg

The Corsair H60 is a great entry-level all-in-one CPU cooler, and will keep most mainstream processors more than cool enough for daily gaming usage. Though, if you have something like a Ryzen 9 or Core i9, you may want something beefier. You can get it for $64 on Black Friday.

SK Hynix Gold S31 1TB SATA Internal SSD $154.99 $104.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to beat the Black Friday rush, Amazon is offering $55 off this SK Hynix Gold S31 SSD. This best-in-class drive offers impressive sequential read speeds up to 560MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 525MB/s and ships with a five year warranty.

Peripherals

Logitech G502 HERO SE Wired Optical Gaming Mouse: $79.99 $34.99 at BestBuy

Save $45 – The G502 Hero SE from Logitech doesn't just look badass. It also actually is, rocking impressive specs like 16,000 DPI, 11 programmable buttons, an adjustible weight with up to five 3.6g weights, and a fully-customizable, albeit more minimalist, RGB lighting.

Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse: £99.99 £49.99 at Argos (save £50)

A slick gaming mouse that's half price at Argos, the Razer Naga Trinity offers interchangeable side plates for different button configurations, a 16,000 DPI 5G optical sensor, and coloured lighting.





Roccat Suora FX mechanical keyboard: $139.99 $59.99 at Roccat

If you do want a wonderfully clicking mechanical gaming keyboard with all the bells and whistles, then the frameless Suora FX comes with programmable RGB lighting and buckets of fun for just $59.99.

Logitech G513 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: £159 £109.99 at Amazon

If you've been suffering from wrist issues during your gaming sessions (or at least, that's what you're blaming your poor performance on) then this mechanical keyboard with built-in wrist-rest is exactly what you've been looking for.

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset | $99 $79 at Walmart

HyperX is well known for its high quality and affordable gaming gear. Thanks to Walmart, the iconic Cloud II Gaming Headset can be yours at even less. The plush earcups are sure to be as light on your ears as the price is on your bank account.

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edn Controller: £119.99 £69.99 at Argos

This wired controller from Razer is suitable for both Xbox and PC gaming, with Razer Chroma lighting, a hair-trigger mode, and four remappable buttons. This is the cheapest we've seen it this Black Friday, and it'll be a great addition to your gaming setup.



Gaming chairs

Secretlab Omega: $419 $349 at Secretlab

Secretlab makes some of the best gaming chairs on the market, and you can get the popular Omega with Prime 2.0 PU leather for just $349.

Secretlab Titan: $459 $389 at Secretlab

The Secretlab Titan is a lot like the popular Omega, but a lot bigger. When you combine it with the classic leather and the rigid build quality, this is easily one of the best gaming chairs on the market. The best part? You can get it for just $389 ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Gaming laptops

MSI GF65 Thin: $1,149 $1,049 at Newegg

This MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop is loaded with an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB VRAM, 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch 144HZ 1080p IPS display - all in a (relatively) thin form factor. Head over to Newegg now and save $100 during their Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale.

Gigabyte Aorus 5: $1,299 $1,149 at Newegg

When we reviewed the Gigabyte Aorus 5 earlier this year, we said it was one of the best midrange gaming laptops out there, so we're happy to see that it's $150 off over at Newegg ahead of Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Loaded with an Intel Core i7-10750H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch 144HZ 1080p IPS display, ray-traced gaming rarely comes this cheap.

Acer Predator Triton 300: $1,599 $1,499 at Newegg

The Acer Predator Triton 300 was already an excellent gaming monitor, packed with a sleek frame (for a gaming laptop), and enough hardware to power the best PC games. But now, you can get one with an RTX 2070 and a 240Hz screen for just $1,499 on Black Friday.

Asus TUF Gaming FX505, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GTX 1650: £699.97 £649.97 at Box

This is a brilliant cheap gaming laptop deal. While you won't be playing games at ultra-high definitions, it still offers great performance with most modern games, and the price is especially tempting.



MSI GL65 Leopard 15.6-inch gaming laptop: £1,181 £1,099.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a gaming laptop that's a cut above the standard fare, check out this MSI GL65, which is now £300 cheaper at Amazon. With an Intel Core i7-10750H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB, 8GB RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD, this machine is all set for playing any modern title at respectably high settings.



Razer Blade Pro 17, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 2070: £2,299.92 £1,599.98 at eBuyer

Save £700 - Save an absolutely incredible amount on this amazing gaming laptop. Not only is it packed with some brilliant hardware that will power all the latest games, but it's packed in a sleek and stylish body.

Pre-built gaming PCs

CyberPower PC Gamer Master: $749.99 $649.99 at BestBuy

Save $100 – This CyberPower gaming PC boasts AMD Ryzen 5 3600, AMD Radeon RX 580, 8GB memory, and 2TB HDD + 240GB SSD – a modest yet still solid prospect for budget gamers out there. For even more savings, you're also getting a keyboard and a mouse. All you need is to scour our Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals for a monitor, and you're all set.

HP Omen 30L Gaming Desktop: $1,249.99 $949.99 at BestBuy

Save $300 – Take $300 in savings when you invest in this gaming desktop from HP. Omen has always been among the best gaming PCs out there, and this one doesn't fall far from the tree, with AMD Ryzen 7, RTX 2060, 16GB of memory, and a 1TB HDD and 256GB SSD dual storage. If you're upgrading your aging gaming setup, you'll find excellent value in this.

Dell XPS 8940 (Core i7/RTX 2060): $1,249 $1099.99 at Micro Center

The Dell XPS 8940 is a bit of a sleeper, with a casual, office PC design that belies its gaming prowess. Inside, you'll find a capable Intel Core i7-10700 paired with 15GB of RAM and an Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics card that'll let it play the latest games in 1080p and even 1440p.



ABS Gladiator Gaming PC, Intel Core i7, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM: $1,499.99 at Newegg

OK, it's not the biggest saving in the world, but what's noteworthy is that this gaming PC comes with an ultra-rare RTX 3070 GPU. The rest of the specs are solid as well, and the new low price is very tempting.

Gaming monitors

LG 24ML44B 24-inch Gaming Monitor: $199.99 $109.99 at BestBuy

Save $90 – Take a look at the LG 24ML44B if you're looking for something affordable in the gaming monitor department. This 24-inch display comes in a small package, as well as a small price tag, while still boasting a 75Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync, and 5ms response time. And, for Black Friday/Cyber Monday, it's an even better value at $90 off.

ASUS VG279Q 27-inch Gaming Monitor: $299.99 $199.99 at BestBuy

Save $100 – If your gaming habits call for a fast monitor that will keep up with those fast-paced games, while being small enough to not take over your whole desk, then you've got a winner here. This 27-inch monitor comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, not to mention AMD FreeSync for the smoothest gaming experience.

Samsung CRG5 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: $399.99 $279.99 at BestBuy

Save $120 – If an ultrawide isn't your style but you appreciate the benefits a curvature offers, you'll want to take a look at Samsung's 27-inch offering. This curved gaming monitor is just the right size for smaller setup while also offering a few features its ultrawide counterparts typically don't: namely, a 240Hz refresh rate and 3,000:1 contrast ratio.

Alienware 34 Gaming Monitor | £1304.10 £829 at Dell

For a limited time you can get the Alienware 34-inch Gaming Monitor on sale for £899.89. That's a huge 32% discount for the gorgeous fully adjustable, curved monitor which features a 120Hz refresh rate and 2-ms response time, making it a fantastic gaming monitor. With backlight LEDs, this is an absolute must to make your gaming set-up pop.



Samsung CHG9 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: $899.99 $749.99 at BestBuy

Save $150 – Is this the king of ultrawide curved gaming monitors? It certainly comes close, with its 49-inch display that offers a whopping 32:9 aspect ratio. And, if you think it's just all about the size, be impressed by its 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Cyber Monday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.