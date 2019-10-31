Black Friday 2019 gaming deals in Australia: games, consoles, laptops & more

There was a time when photography was considered an expensive hobby, but being a modern gamer is just as tough, with great titles being released so very often. So when Black Friday comes round each year, it becomes the best time to snatch up all the latest games and console bundles.

If you thought 2018 was a great year for gaming, 2019 seems to have outdone it with heavy hitters like Borderlands 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, The Outer Worlds, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Control making a huge splash this year.

But it's not just games that have taken the arena by storm this year. Nintendo has been climbing steadily to new heights, releasing the 2019 iteration of its popular Switch console while also introducing us to the Switch Lite, a handheld-only version of the original Switch.

While there's been nothing a whole lot of new stuff from Sony or Microsoft, there's the Xbox Scarlett and the PlayStation 5 to look forward to next year.

However, the world of virtual reality has also come a long way this year, with new headsets from both HTC and Oculus with the Vive Cosmos being announced to give the Oculus Rift S some stiff competition, albeit at twice the price.

With so much already taking the gaming world by storm, chances are you may have missed out on something. That makes Black Friday 2019 a crucial time to stock up on your gaming library or upgrade your hardware.

So, what gaming deals can we expect this November?

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019

Black Friday is the Friday immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday in the US, so this year it will fall on November 29, 2019.

Cyber Monday, as the name may suggest, is the Monday immediately after Black Friday. So Cyber Monday 2019 will fall on Monday, December 2.

Although the two days are, on paper, individual sales, it’s become hard to distinguish between them. More often than not, retailers begin their Black Friday sales on the Monday prior – meaning you'll start to see some excellent offers trickling through on November 25. The sale period in Australia typically ends on Cyber Monday itself, giving shoppers an extended week of big bargains.

Black Friday 2019 gaming deals: predictions

Like the last couple of years, expect to see discounts on console bundles, accessories and video games from retailers like The Gamesmen, JB Hi-Fi and Amazon. With the updated Nintendo Switch and the Switch Lite making their way onto shelves this year, retailers will likely discount old stock of the original Switch.

That said, there's definitely going to be some whopper bargains on Xbox One X and PS4 Pro bundles. Last year, Microsoft offered five games with the Xbox One consoles – if a similar offer is repeated this year, it would be a great time to not just get a new console but to stock up on those games you've been wanting to sink your teeth into. Keep in mind, however, that discounts on physical game copies will most likely be on titles from earlier in the year rather than the most recent hot sellers.

We're also expecting to see cash shaved off a plethora of accessories, including gaming headphones, controllers, laptops and mice. Hardware aside, there will likely be savings on online play subscriptions, such PS Plus, as well.

We also all-time low prices on the Nintendo Switch this year. While Switch bundles haven’t historically had the best bang for buck in Australia, we’re hoping to see some good value offers during Black Friday this year. But if it’s the Nintendo console you’re after, you’ll need to be quick as it sells out within seconds of being announced. So keep a sharp eye on this page as we’ll list the best Switch deals right here as soon as they’re announced.

The best Black Friday gaming deals from last year

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

In 2018, you could get a 1TB Xbox One S console with five games bundled in, for under AU$250, making it a pretty great bargain. If you wanted the Xbox One X, however, Black Friday 2018 saw a four-game discounted down to AU$549. Whether we can see better prices on more bundles like these, though, remains to be seen.

However, it was Nintendo's very popular console that was in high demand, with stock disappearing within seconds of being discounted on Amazon. Thankfully, eBay stepped in with some decent savings, particularly on a Sony PSVR bundle, which dropped down to almost half price.

What we would like to see discounted this year

While VR headsets from Oculus weren't discounted last year, Amazon Prime Day saw some spectacular discounts on the Rift and Oculus Go this year and there's a good chance you'll be able to snag one of these peripherals for less in November in case you missed it earlier this year.

Here are a few other items we would ideally like to see receive Black Friday gaming discounts:

Nintendo Switch bundles

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch continues to grow in popularity, with no signs of it slowing down any time soon. We saw the Switch gobbled up when it was discounted last year, but it was for the console alone, with no offers on bundles.

So this Black Friday and Cyber Monday should provide the perfect opportunity to pick up a Nintendo Switch, games and accessories on discount – if Nintendo (and retailers) decides to play ball.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Gigabyte's new Aero 15 OLED has becoming our favourite gaming laptop of the year, so we're hoping this sleek and stylish powerhouse gets a decent discount from its rather jaw-dropping AU$3,500 price (for the more powerful configurations) to something a bit less eye-watering.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Death Stranding or The Outer Worlds

(Image credit: Obsidian)

We don’t often see massive discounts on the biggest game titles of the year, but we’re hoping we’ll see them at least included in some exciting console bundles, if not outright discounted by retailers.

Stick with TechRadar to get the best Black Friday deals

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale season is going to see fleets of deals and plummeting prices across all sorts of consumer tech: everything from laptops and iPads to smartphones, ereaders, and gaming gear.

To make it easier for you to find the best prices on everything tech on offer during that time, we’ll scour the ‘net and list all the best options right here. So be sure to bookmark this page if you’re after some great games or hardware.