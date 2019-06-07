You can get 10% off selected retailers at eBay for Father's Day

Father's Day is coming up fast – Sunday, June 16 to be exact – and if you're still looking for the perfect gift, it might be worth looking to eBay for inspiration.

In the spirit of celebrating dads everywhere, eBay is giving UK customers 10% off purchases from a number of sellers with a special coupon code.

The best Father's Day gifts for your tech-loving dad

Is your dad a music lover? Check out the best headphones in 2019

The best Bluetooth speakers you can buy

To get your discount, enter coupon code PAPA10 at the checkout when prompted – you'll need to spend £20 or more, and the code can only be redeemed when buying from selected sellers.

The deal lasts until midnight on June 10, so you'll need to be quick – presumably, this is to give the retailers the chance to ship their products in time for Father's Day.

Which retailers are included?

If the dad in your life is a tech nut, there are a number of retailers included in the promotion that are bound to have the perfect gift, including Cheapest Electrical, which sells everything from televisions to laptops, Envirofone, which sells contract-free smartphones, and Tesco Outlet, which has games console bundles, home cinema gadgets, and more on offer.

You can check out the full list of retailers on eBay's Terms & Conditions page. With over 50 sellers taking part in the Father's Day promotion, you'll pretty much guaranteed to find the perfect gift.

However, if nothing takes your fancy, check out our guide to the best Father's Day gifts, where we've rounded up the best presents, whether your dad is into music, gaming, photography, running, computing, or something else entirely.