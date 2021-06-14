You can finally sign up for Amazon Luna on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is bringing more than just great deals, it’ll also give Prime members the chance to sign up to Amazon Luna. Amazon Luna is Amazon’s answer to the gaming subscription market and hopes to compete with the likes of Xbox Game Pass and Google Stadia.

The subscription service had launched back in September for Prime Members but you needed an invite to be able to take part. For Prime Day (June 21-22) that restriction will be lifted and anyone with a Prime account can sign up for $5.99 per month. Luna comes with a 7-day free trial too if you want to give it a go before dropping any of your hard-earned cash.

You’ll also be able to get a 30% discount on the Amazon Luna controller (usually costs $69.99) though many other Bluetooth game controllers are compatible with the service too. Once you’ve signed up, Amazon Luna can be played on Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, iPhone, iPad and Android phones (through the Chrome browser).

The best games on Amazon Luna

If you decide to subscribe to Amazon Luna you'll find a long list of games to try out. To help cut through the noise, here are some of our favorites that you'll be able play.

Control

As far as modern action-adventure games go, Control is one of the best out there. In it, you play as Jesse Faden, the new director of the Federal Bureau of Control. Your first day on the job is a tough one though, as the Bureau has been overrun by a strange entity known only as the Hiss. Using the Bureau’s many strange artifacts, and your own superhero-like abilities, you’ll have to fend off the attack and save any survivors you can, all while trying to find out whatever you can about your missing brother.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft+)

Unfortunately, to get some of the best games on Amazon Luna you’re going to need to shell out an additional $14.99 per month for Ubisoft Plus. A lot like Xbox Game Pass, new Ubisoft titles come out day and date on the service, so it now includes all of the publisher's best new releases including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla puts you in the shoes of Vikings as they travel to the UK to continue their European expansion. It wasn't as well-received as Assassin's Creed Odyssey, but it's still a great game that we had a lot of fun playing.

Resident Evil 7

This might not be the latest release in the franchise Resident Evil Village, but Resident Evil 7 is still an amazing entry in the series in its own right, and well worth playing if you haven't already. RE7 takes the series back to its horror roots, giving you some truly terrifying experiences as you try to escape the Baker family.