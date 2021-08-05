Xbox Ultimate Game Sale ends today - hurry to save up to 80%

It's the final day of the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale, which means you've only got a matter of hours to snag yourself a saving on everything from recent blockbuster releases to collection must-haves. We're seeing big discounts (reaching over 80% in some cases) on a range of titles in today's Xbox deals, but these offers will end at midnight tonight so ready that download queue.

Our top picks include the a record low price on Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a March release that we haven't seen deviate from its launch MSRP before the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale. Microsoft has shaved 25% off the cost here, a $15 discount leaving us with a $44.99 sales price (was $59.99).

However, if you're shopping a little cheaper you'll also find Hitman 3 Deluxe available for $39.99 (was $79.99). We rarely see even the standard edition hitting this price range, let alone with all that additional Deluxe content, so this is definitely one for those who have been holding out on Agent 47.

With prices as low as $8.99, there's plenty in today's Xbox deals to suit all budgets. You'll find our top picks just below, but those outside of the US can also check out more Xbox game deals further down the page.

Best game deals the Xbox Ultimate Sale

Watch Dogs: Legion: $59.99 $19.79 at Microsoft

Save $40 - We have seen Watch Dogs: Legion dropping below $20 a little more frequently in recent weeks, but right now Microsoft has the best price around on this digital copy. It's a little older than other top picks, but if you're looking to stock your collection it's well worth it at this price.View Deal

Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition: $79.99 $39.99 at Microsoft

Save $40 - Hitman 3 was only released earlier this year, and since then we had rarely seen it drop below $49.99. Microsoft's latest sale can send you home with a Deluxe Edition including deluxe escalation contracts that each offer up a unique weapon and suit, as well as extra cosmetic, soundtrack, and commentary for just $39.99.View Deal

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: $59.99 $29.99 at Microsoft

Save $30 - At 50% off, those who haven't had the chance to dive into the latest Call of Duty are getting a pretty great opportunity this week. Microsoft has Black Ops Cold War at $29.99 right now, an excellent price to swoop on before the next game releases.View Deal

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: $59.99 $44.99 at Microsoft

Save $15 - Mass Effect Legendary Edition is now at its lowest ever price at Microsoft, dropping down to $44.99 for the first time. That means now is the perfect time to jump in, whether you're a newcomer or veteran of the series.View Deal

More Xbox deals

If you're yet to grab a console, we're showing you exactly where to buy Xbox Series X but if you're one of the lucky ones with a next-gen device already, we're also rounding up all the latest Xbox controller deals up for grabs. PC players can also find a range of cheap game deals available right now. We're also bringing you all the best Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals as well.