Xbox Series X price and release date finally confirmed - here's when you'll be able to pre-order

Update: Want to know how you can prepare yourself to pro-order the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S? Scroll down to find pre-order notification sign-up details for several retailers.

Microsoft has finally revealed the Xbox Series X price, release date and when pre-orders will go live - and analysts predictions were band on the money.

The Xbox Series X will release on November 10 for $499 / £449 / AU$749, with pre-orders opening on September 22 for both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S.

Those who wish to purchase the Series X through Microsoft's Xbox All Access programme can do so for $34.99 /£20.99 per month over 24 months - with no upfront cost.

While the Xbox Series S, already confirmed to be $299 / £249.99, will be available on the Xbox All Access payment plan for $24.99 / £20.99 a month. Australian pricing is still to be confirmed.

The long-awaited information was revealed by Xbox boss, Phil Spencer, on the official Xbox Series X website and comes just a day after the reveal of the Xbox Series S price and release date – also November 10.

We already expected the Xbox Series X to launch in the first or second week of November, and for around $499, so Microsoft's reveal hasn't come as a huge shocker.

Considering how high-powered the new Xbox is - with the specs on par with a gaming PC - a $499 price tag is pretty reasonable. And, with Xbox All Access offering players the opportunity to pay for the new console in installments, the next-gen console should be a bit more accessible for those who don't have the money upfront.

However, now that Sony and Microsoft's game of chicken over price is finally over, the ball is now in Sony's court to reveal the PS5 price – likely in the coming weeks. We're not expecting it to come in less than the Series X, and certainly not cheaper than the Series S, but if we do see Sony's console coming in at it's predicted $499 (the same as the Xbox Series X) then it will even the playing field somewhat.

How to sign up for Xbox Series X pre-order information

Now that we know when Xbox Series X pre-orders will open, you may want to get your name in the hat for the new Xbox - or it's more affordable alternative.

Xbox Series X in the US

If you're shopping in the US, we'd recommend heading to Best Buy, Amazon or GameStop for your Xbox Series X pre-order. Best Buy and Amazon will have the stock ready and waiting, whereas GameStop as a more focused retailer is more likely to offer a few incentives alongside your new console.

Walmart, on the other hand, benefits from having both a likely strong volume of orders in the books and fewer shoppers heading straight to the more generalized store.

You'll find links to each retailer's Xbox Series X pre-order notification page below, so sign up with your preferred store to find out how to pre-order on September 22.

Xbox Series X in the UK

Meanwhile, in the UK, retailers like Amazon and Currys are offering Xbox Series X pre-order notifications now. That means you can get your name down to be one of the first to know about pre-orders as soon as they go live on September 22.

Amazon and Currys will likely have heavy traffic when those pre-orders do open, though their order book may also be the most full. Smaller or less tech-focused retailers like Argos will likely have fewer units on the way from Sony, but you might also be up against less competition to be in the first wave.

