With these Corsair Black Friday PC gaming deals, you can build a new rig for cheap

When you're building a new PC, the last places you should be looking to cut costs is in your power supply and your power supply, but Corsair has just made these critical PC components more affordable with some Black Friday deals.

At Newegg, you can save big on a number of power supplies and CPU coolers from Corsair, including the new CX F-series RGB power supplies and the Corsair H115i Capellix, which has some of the best RGB lighting we've seen on an all-in-one CPU cooler. Thank goodness for Black Friday PC component deals, right?

If you're running a budget to mid-range processor, the 120mm Corsair H60 cooler is going to be more than enough to get you going. For anyone that wants to run a Ryzen 9 or Core i9 processor at their full potential, the Corsair H115i Capellix will keep your CPU temps down and look cool while doing it.

Corsair H150i Elite Capellix: $189 $155 at Newegg with promo code BFRDAY25

The Corsair H150i is an absolute monster of an all-in-one liquid cooler, with a 360mm radiator and three RGB fans, packed with Corsair's latest Capellix lighting tech. And, you can get it for just $155 with promo code BFRDAY25 at Newegg.View Deal

Corsair H115i Elite Capellix: $169 $139 at Newegg with promo code 23BKFCYM32

The Corsair H115i is the perfect All-in-one liquid cooler for anyone that wants to pick up a top-end processor like the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. This RGB-packed cooler is just $139 for Black Friday at Newegg when you use promo code 23BKFCYM32View Deal

Corsair H100i Elite Capellix: $149 $122 at Newegg with promo code 23BKFCYM45

The Corsair H100i Elite Capellix will keep your CPU cool, that much is obvious, but what really sets this all-in-one liquid cooler apart is the ridiculous amount of RGB cooling here. You can get it for just $122 with promo code 23BKFCYM45.View Deal

Corsair H60 AIO Cooler: $79 $64 at Newegg

The Corsair H60 is a great entry-level all-in-one CPU cooler, and will keep most mainstream processors more than cool enough for daily gaming usage. Though, if you have something like a Ryzen 9 or Core i9, you may want something beefier. You can get it for $64 on Black Friday. View Deal

The Corsair RM850x is hands down one of the best power supplies on the market, and its $129 Black Friday price on Newegg just makes it better. This is a 80 Plus Gold power supply, so you know it's efficient and reliable, and the fully modular design will make cable management a breeze.

And, if you want a PSU with some RGB flair, you can get the Corsair CX650F for just $84. No matter what you get here, you're getting quality components - making Black Friday the one day of the year where you can trim costs on your power supply or CPU cooler.

Corsair RM850: $134 $119 at Newegg

The Corsair RM850 is a reliable, fully modular power supply, and really there's nothing more to say: which is a good thing. For Black Friday, you can get it for just $119, great news for any potential system builders this holiday. View Deal

Corsair CX750M v2: $104 $89 at Newegg

If you're after a solid power supply for your new PC build, Corsair makes some of the best around. The Corsair CX750M is a 750W PSU with a solid 80 Plus Bronze rating, and you can get it for just $89 for Black Friday. View Deal

Corsair CX650F RGB: $99 $84 at Newegg

The Corsair CX650F combines Corsair's quality assurance with a slick RGB and white design. And, it's fully modular with an 80 Plus Bronze efficiency rating. You can get it for just $84 for Black Friday. View Deal

If you're not in the US, we included our price comparison tool down below, so you can get a great deal no matter where you are.