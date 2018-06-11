Why we think Amazon Prime Day 2018 will be on July 10 - and what to expect

Last year, Amazon Prime Day actually lasted 30 hours. In both the US and UK, Amazon started unleashing the discounts from 9pm the night before on the 10th, with discounted prices continuing through the whole of the 11th and finally finishing at 3am on the 12th. We can vouch for this. We were there. It was a long day.

We fully expect Amazon to at least roll with the 30-hour plan again, but we wouldn't be surprised to see an even bigger window announced. It's ok Amazon, we'll sleep when you eventually decide how long the day is.

So 9pm the night before is when Amazon fired the starter's pistol on its sales bonanza, but that doesn't mean you won't be able to get some fantastic discounts beforehand.