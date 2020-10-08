Want a cheap Fire TV Edition smart TV? Amazon just dropped some early discounts

Looking for a cheap smart TV? Amazon may have the answer, after a select number of Prime Day 2020 deals went live early for Prime subscribers.

The offer applies to a number of Fire TV Edition smart TVs – which run the Fire TV operating system used on the Amazon Fire TV Stick – with discounts of up to $100 on select televisions.

You'll see notable discounts on Insignia and Toshiba Fire TVs, which in some cases are retailing for as low as $119 for a 32-inch TV – or $299 for a 55-inch 4K TV. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Jaybird Vista prices in your region.)

Today's best Fire TV Edition smart TV deals

Toshiba 32-inch HD smart TV: $179.99 $119.99 at Amazon

This cheap smart TV carries HD resolution in a compact form factor, with the Fire TV operating system and support for the Amazon Alexa voice assistant.View Deal

Insignia 43-inch 4K smart TV: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon

This is one of the larger discounts available, with $100 off the RRP for this 43-inch 4K TV. Also comes with the Fire TV OS and Alexa voice remote.View Deal

Toshiba 55-inch 4K smart TV: $449.99 $299.99 at Amazon

If you want a TV at a more flagship size, this 55-inch 4K TV from Toshiba should have the amount of screen you're after. Also supports Dolby Vision HDR.View Deal

The deal is now live and running until the end of October 12 (11.59pm PT). The offer is described as "early access" by Amazon, though, so we expect some kind of continuation or similar deals to kick off when Prime Day actually comes around on the following day.

It's worth noting that these are cheap TVs, and quality is going to correspond to the price point. Toshiba TVs tend to be decent performers, especially with lower-res content – though we wouldn't say they had the processing smarts to really make 4K shine.

The cheap TVs listed here with HD resolution are especially worth checking out, since the TV doesn't need to work as hard to recreate images onscreen – in compact 24-inch or 32-inch sizes that are perfect as a bedroom display or second screen.

If you're after a capable 4K display, though, you may want to check out this guide to the best 4K TVs.

You can also switch over the the Fire TV platform for the much lower price of $29.99, with the Fire TV Stick Lite, which plugs into a television via HDMI – meaning you don't need to throw out your current TV to get it.