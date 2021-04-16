Try Amazon Music Unlimited for free with this three month trial

Amazon is offerings its customers a free three-month trial of its Amazon Music Unlimited streaming service this weekend. That's a great opportunity to test out the 70 million song library, one of the world's largest collections, and all the benefits Amazon's service brings to Echo smart speaker users as well.

Going up against giants like Spotify and Apple, Amazon regularly offers these free trials to show music fans the benefits of its massive catalog and integration with Alexa. However, we haven't seen a free three-month trial for a while now so if you were thinking of switching your service this is a fantastic chance to see what Amazon can provide. You'll get unlimited access to the full streaming library as well as offline playback and ad-free listening as well.

This offer is available in both the US and UK right now, though note that when your time is up your subscription will be renewed at a $9.99 / £7.99 monthly rate so be sure to mark your calendar if you won't be continuing with the service.

Find out more about the Amazon Music Unlimited price and what you get for your cash.

Amazon Music Unlimited three month free trial

Amazon Music Unlimited: try free with a 3-month trial

Try Amazon's premium music streaming service for free with this three-month trial. Perfect for Echo users, you'll have access to a library of 70 million songs on demand and without ads. Note, however, that once that trial is up your subscription will auto-renew at $9.99 a month - though this can be canceled before your first payment. UK: grab three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

View Deal

We're showing you how to bag an Amazon Prime free trial as well as everything you get for the Amazon Kindle Unlimited price as well.