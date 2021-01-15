Today's best AirPods deals: save up to $39 on the 2019 Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro

AirPods deals are always in high demand, and Amazon currently has all three models in stock and on sale right now. While today's AirPods deals aren't the lowest prices we've seen, they're the best discounts you can find right now, and each model is available to ship within days.



If you're looking for the cheapest price, Amazon has the standard AirPods with a wired charging case on sale for $128.98 (was $159). If you want to charge your earbuds wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector, then you can get the 2019 AirPods with wireless charging case on sale for $159.98 (was $199). Finally, Apple's powerful AirPods Pro, which include active noise cancellation, are marked down to $219 (was $249).



While these AirPods deals aren't the lowest prices we've seen, they're the best discounts available right now, and we can't predict if or when Amazon will drop the prices any lower.

Apple AirPods deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $128.98 at Amazon

Save $30 - You can get the Apple AirPods with Charging Case on sale for $128.98 at Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $159.98 at Amazon

Save $39 - Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $160. That's a $39 discount for the wireless earbuds, which can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $219 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $219. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

You can also shop for more offers with the best AirPod prices and deals and see the best AirPods Pro prices and sales that are happening now.



