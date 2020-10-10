This weekend's MacBook deals can save you $300 on luxury laptops ahead of Prime Day

MacBook deals are usually reserved for special occasions, and with Amazon Prime Day just around the corner it's safe to say things are looking pretty special right now. If you're looking for a specced out MacBook Pro or a cheaper MacBook Air this weekend, you're in luck.

We've spotted a $300 saving on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. That discount brings the powerful i7 configuration down to just $2,099 right now - a massive improvement on its $2,399 MSRP in Amazon's latest MacBook deals.

However, if you're looking to spend a little less on a luxury laptop right now, you'll also find the 2020 MacBook Air on sale. With a $50 price drop, the entry-level configuration is sitting pretty at $949.99 this weekend.

You're getting a smaller spec with this MacBook deal - i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage - but it's still an excellent configuration considering this is Apple we're talking about. Plus, if you do want to upgrade to an i5 (and 512GB SSD) you can save $100 as well, bringing the final price down to $1,199.

We're rounding up these MacBook deals just below, but you'll find plenty more MacBook Pro sales and MacBook Air deals further down the page.

Today's best MacBook deals

MacBook Pro 16-inch: $2,399 $2,099 at Amazon

Save $300 on this 16-inch MacBook Pro, offering up a powerful spec that's to be expected from the luxury laptop. You're getting an i7 processor under the hood here, with 512GB of storage and 16GB RAM. That discount brings the largest MacBook Pro back down to its lowest price point, which means there's excellent value packed in here.

2020 MacBook Air: $999 $949.99 at Amazon

There's a $50 saving up for grabs on the 2020 MacBook Air. The latest release offers excellent value for that money as well, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD inside the entry level spec. You are only picking up an i3 processor, but if you wanted to upgrade to the i5 model (with 512GB of storage as well) you'll find a $1,199 price available right now - courtesy of a $100 price drop.

More MacBook deals

You'll find the lowest prices on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air deals from around the web just below - whether you're shopping in the US, UK, or Australia.

