This TCL 55-inch 4K TV was already cheap, but now it's just ridiculous

This 55-inch 4K TV from TCL has just got a tempting price cut ahead of Black Friday 2020, meaning this might be the best time to get a cheap LED set into your home.

The TCL 4 Series is now just $249, making for a $150 discount off its original RRP. Given the low starting price, that's a pretty hefty price cut, and turns this already-cheap TV into a staggeringly good buy.

The TCL 4 Series is a step-down model from the highly popular 5 Series, a great value LED TV, and itself a step-down model from the more accomplished 6 Series. If you're willing to shell out a few more hundred dollars you can definitely get better performance in this range, then, but for those after a quick and low-cost screen solution, Best Buy has your back.

Not in the US? Scroll down for 4K TV deals in your region.

The 4 Series supports 4K resolution and HDR – and HLG – with built-in Chromecast for easy casting from other devices. You'll also get three HDMI ports, including ARC support for channelling audio to a soundbar.

If you're after a smart buy, this Android TV also ships with a voice remote for Google Assistant commands, enabling you to launch apps and search for specific titles across all of your services. Those apps include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, YouTube, Disney Plus, and Spotify.

Today's best TCL 4K TV deals

TCL 4 Series 55-inch 4K TV: $399 $249 at Best Buy

This 4 Series television is great value for what you get, with 4K resolution, basic HDR functionality, and built-in Chromecast. This $150 discount makes it even more affordable too.View Deal

TCL 4 Series 50-inch 4K TV: $349 $229 at Best Buy

Want a size down? Shrink to a 50-inch screen for a reasonable $229, making for a $120 discount on this cheap 4K TV.View Deal

Given the price, you won't get the performance of more expensive sets, and those after a really knockout experience should keep an eye on the TCL 8 Series – also below – which upgrades the HDR to include Dolby Vision, and ups the frame rate with a 120Hz panel. You'll also get Dolby Atmos audio, and support for the Alexa voice assistant, all on a slicker and more satisfying Roku smart TV interface.

The discount here isn't as a large a percentage of its overall RRP, but you're still saving a neat $200 on your purchase if you go via Best Buy.

TCL 8 Series 65-inch 4K TV: $1,499 $1,299 at Best Buy

The 8 Series offers a lot more, including a slick Roku interface and 120Hz panel. You'll get Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio too.View Deal

