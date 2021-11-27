This Black Friday Pokemon toy deal includes some of the top 'Mon - but not the best one

It's a widely-known fact that Chespin is the best Pokemon. This Black Friday toy deal on a Pokemon figure collection doesn't include the fabulous monkey 'Mon, but it has most of the other favorites.

We're seeing lots of Black Friday deals relating to toys, or Pokemon, and this set gets you both at a fairly decent discount - it's $25 off, and if you know anything about Pokemon, you'll know it's rare to get a deal on anything related to the cute critters.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Pokemon Toy Black Friday deals

Pokemon Official Ultimate Battle Pack: $59.99 Pokemon Official Ultimate Battle Pack: $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon (save $25)

This set of Pokemon miniatures is only available on Amazon, and you're getting 42% of the asking price off in this deal. If you are, or know, a Pokemon fan, it could be a great gift.

There are ten Pokemon in this set: Charizard, Jolteon, Haunter, Magikarp, Jigglypuff, Eevee, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and the big P - Pikachu.

Yep, so there's no Chespin, but all the other favorites are represented here. This set is part of a series, and you can buy Gyarados and other similar action figures, but they're not on offer.

More Black Friday deals