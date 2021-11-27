This Black Friday Pokemon toy deal includes some of the top 'Mon - but not the best one

It's a widely-known fact that Chespin is the best Pokemon. This Black Friday toy deal on a Pokemon figure collection doesn't include the fabulous monkey 'Mon, but it has most of the other favorites.
We're seeing lots of Black Friday deals relating to toys, or Pokemon, and this set gets you both at a fairly decent discount - it's $25 off, and if you know anything about Pokemon, you'll know it's rare to get a deal on anything related to the cute critters.
(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Pokemon Toy Black Friday deals
Pokemon Official Ultimate Battle Pack:
$59.99 $34.99 at Amazon (save $25)
This set of Pokemon miniatures is only available on Amazon, and you're getting 42% of the asking price off in this deal. If you are, or know, a Pokemon fan, it could be a great gift.
There are ten Pokemon in this set: Charizard, Jolteon, Haunter, Magikarp, Jigglypuff, Eevee, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and the big P - Pikachu.
Yep, so there's no Chespin, but all the other favorites are represented here. This set is part of a series, and you can buy Gyarados and other similar action figures, but they're not on offer.
More Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, apparel, Instant Pot, and more
- Walmart: Black Friday deals on toys, Apple devices, vacuums, and TVs
- AirPods Pro: down to $169 at Amazon
- Adidas: 50% off sportswear and shoes at Amazon
- Best Buy: up to 50% off Keurig coffee makers, 4K TVs, laptops, and more
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $99.99 at Amazon
- Christmas: lights, trees, and ornaments from $6.99 at Amazon
- Clothing: up to 50% off coats, running shoes, and watches at Amazon
- Costco: up to $900 furniture, laptops, TVs, and jewelry
- Dell: up to $700 off the XPS 13, Inspiron, and Alienware
- DIY: 40% off power tools, leaf blowers, and more at Walmart
- DreamCloud: $200 off luxury mattresses + $399 free gifts
- Gifts under $30: books, toys, and cheap gift ideas at Amazon
- Home Depot: up to 40% off tools, grills, appliances, and Christmas decor
- HP: laptops starting from $199.99
- Hulu: get one year of Hulu for just $0.99 a month
- Instant Pot: from $84 at Amazon
- Keurig: up to 30% off Keurig coffee makers at Amazon
- Laptops: cheap laptop deals from $149 at Walmart
- Lowe's: 50% off tools, appliances, and holiday decor
- Nectar Sleep: $499 off our top mattress + $399 in free gifts
- Nike: up to 40% off running shoes, hoodies, sweatpants, and more
- Nintendo Switch: latest stock updates on consoles and games
- Nordstrom: up to 40% off North Face, Adidas, UGG, Nike, and more
- Oculus Quest 2: get a $50 gift card at Amazon
- Saatva: save $250 on luxury mattresses - TechRadar exclusive
- Samsung: up to $3,500 off 4K and 8K QLED TV, Galaxy S21
- Shark vacuum: up to 40% off Shark vacs at Amazon
- Target: massive deals on TVs, toys, Dyson, Keurig, and more
- Toys: discounts on LEGO, hoverboards and Barbie at Walmart
- TVs: 4K smart TVs under $500 at Best Buy
- Wayfair: 80% off rugs, couches, Christmas decor and more
- XPS 13 laptop: on sale for $649.99 at Dell (was $949)
- Verizon: BOGO iPhones, free Google Pixel 6, huge trade-in savings
- VPN: use the code TECH15 to get PureVPN for only $1.13 per month