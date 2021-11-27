This Black Friday laptop deal will get you a powerhouse Dell for less

Some Black Friday laptop deals force you to do a double take, and this Dell Inspiron deal is definitely one of those - even if it's generally a laptop just for creatives.
Right now on Dell's website, you can get the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus for just $1,249 as a Black Friday deal, equipped with an Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and most importantly, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 - though it is just a 60W version.
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus | Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 3060:
$1,649 $1,249 at Dell
The Dell Inspiron 16 Plus isn't the most inspiring laptop at first glance, but it's packed with some serious hardware for its price. And on Black Friday you can get it with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and an RTX 3060 for just $1,249.
If you saw this laptop out in the wild, you might think it's pretty old at first glance, and that's largely because of who the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus is made for. Creative professionals that just need the horsepower will love the utilitarian design, and the ports on offer are plentiful - a USB-A and a SD Card slot in 2021?
But even if you're not a creative professional, this laptop will be more than powerful enough to tear through most workloads, and the RTX 3060 in here will make it a pretty decent gaming laptop. Although, at just 60W, the RTX 3060 won't be the fastest version out there - saying that, it'll still be fast enough to play pretty much any PC game you throw at it (but at 1080p).
