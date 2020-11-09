The Vizio OLED TV is unmissable at this price, whatever Black Friday may hold

Stop the presses. Best Buy is running an incredible deal on the Vizio OLED TV right now, bringing it to the lowest price we might have ever seen a 55-inch OLED TV.

As spotted by The Verge, the 55-inch Vizio OLED is now retailing for just $900, making for a sizeable $400 discount from its previous RRP.

We've seen similar discounts on other OLED sets, such as the LG CX – now just $1,399 down from $1,799, also at Best Buy – but given Vizio's model was far cheaper to begin with, the resulting price point is nigh-on impossible to resist.

OLED is the premium TV tech of the moment, with self-emissive pixels that slim down form factors, enable precise brightness control, and ensure an infinite contrast ratio between dark and light areas of the screen. It's really, really great.

With the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X this month, this HDMI 2.1-enabled television is primed for 4K/120Hz gameplay to make the most out of the next-gen consoles' capability.

Today's best Vizio OLED TV deal

Vizio 55-inch OLED TV: $1,299 $899 at Best Buy

This mid-price OLED TV gets a staggering $400 discount when you're logged into your My Best Buy account. It's unlikely you'll get a better deal than this for Black Friday. We don't know the length of the promotion, so act fast!View Deal

What's the fuss about the price tag? OLED TVs simply do not come this cheap, especially in the US. UK shoppers have had the chance to buy the £999 Philips OLED 754, or the inadvisable Hisense O8B OLED, but this $900 price point is something else.

It's a smart move by Vizio, for sure. Noone else is selling OLED TVs this cheaply, and it means writers like me are full on freaking out, the only way they know how: by typing several hundred words on the topic.

There's a chance of other great Black Friday TV deals down the line, but if what you're after is a sub-$1,000 OLED TV, look no further.

