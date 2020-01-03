The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 gets a $200 price cut at Walmart

If you're looking to snag a discount on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 smartphone, then you're in luck. Right now, you can get an unlocked Galaxy Note 10 on sale for $749.99. That's a $200 discount and the best price we've found for the Samsung phone.



The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 was released in August of 2019 and packs a 6.3-inch display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a Snapdragon 855 processor. The latest Galaxy phone features a 10MP front-facing camera that sits discreetly in the center of the phone and includes an upgraded video recording experience thanks to the Live Focus Video feature.



The Galaxy Note 10 is a top-end device, and as we mentioned above, this is the best price we've found for the unlocked smartphone. Stocks are limited, so you should take advantage of this deal now before it's too late.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (Unlocked): $949.99 $749.99 at Walmart

You can save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 phone at Walmart. The top-end device includes a stylus for easy annotation and note-taking and is available in your color choice of Aura Black or White.

