The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 gets a $200 price cut at Verizon

Starting today, Verizon is offering a $200 price cut on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 - no strings attached. All you have to do is add the Galaxy Note 10 smartphone with monthly device payments or at full retail price to your cart, and you'll get $200 credited to your account over 24 months.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 was released last year and packs a 6.3-inch display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a Snapdragon 855 processor. The latest Galaxy phone features a 10MP front-facing camera that sits discreetly in the center of the phone and includes an upgraded video recording experience thanks to the Live Focus Video feature. The top-end device includes a stylus for easy annotation and note-taking and is available in your color choice of Aura Glow or Black.



Verizon is not only offering a nice discount on the Note 10, but you can also score a free Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited. This limited-time offer ends on August 2, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deal:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 for $949.99 $749.99 | Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Verizon is offering a $200 price cut on the Galaxy Note 10 when you add the smartphone with monthly device payments or at full retail price to your cart. You can also get a free Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited.

View Deal

Shop other offers with the best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals and plans happening now.



Shop more offers with our roundup of the best back to school sales of 2020 and learn about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2020 event.