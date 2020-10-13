The new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is just $749 thanks to Amazon Prime Day deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals haven't been rare since the launch of this new device barely a few months ago, but what has been rare is price cuts on unlocked devices - until now, that is.

Thanks to the latest Amazon Prime Day sales, you can pick up an unlocked 128GB Galaxy Note 20 device for just $749 - a whole $250 cheaper than the introductory price debuted back in August. If you've been holding off until you get a decent price on that unlocked phone, or are simply thinking about upgrading that old device, now's a great opportunity to bag a new release for less.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is the latest in the long line of well-regarded phablets from the South Korean tech giant. Performance, utility, and a number of excellent new camera features make this a fantastic choice for anyone who wants to get more out of their device. Going unlocked is a great option too, as you can pair your device with any number of the best cell phone plans to get even more savings on that monthly phone bill.

Galaxy Note 20 deal for Amazon Prime Day

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (128GB): $999.99 $749.99 at Amazon

The Galaxy Note 20 is barely over a few months old but it's already the recipient of an eye-watering $250 discount over at Amazon. That's for an unlocked device too, so you'll be able to take your pick across the whole spectrum of carriers both big and small with this excellent Galaxy device.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (128GB): $1,299.99 $1,049.99 at Amazon

Is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra expensive? You bet. But, if you did want to significantly drop that price, head over to Amazon right now to get a one-off Prime Day deal. This is the cheapest unlocked price we've seen on this amazing device, so we absolutely recommend it.

