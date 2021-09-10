The Logitech G Pro Wireless gaming mouse falls to its lowest ever price

Not all of us are going to be able to earn millions as the next esports star, but we can do our very best to make us think we could with the right tech on our desktops. Take this deal on the highly-rated Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse, which is now down to its lowest ever price at Amazon.

You can currently pick up the Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $84.99 at Amazon. This is over a third off the usual price of $129.99 and an excellent deal on one of the top premium gaming mice. That's $15 less than the all-time low we previously saw during Amazon Prime Day. You can absolutely find capable cheap gaming mice for around $50 or less, but you're paying for the advanced tech and features in this Logitech option.

What are those benefits exactly? The main one is Logitech's Lightspeed wireless technology. This improves both the speed and efficiency of the mouse, which are often negatively impacted by going wire-free. With it, you'll get a lag-free connection so all your movements, clicks and scrolls won't be delayed. Very important when it comes to fast-paced shooters and strategy games.

In terms of design, the Logitech G Pro is ultra-lightweight and features a comfortable ergonomic design. You won't have to worry about hand cramping during long gaming sessions – especially when the battery life is around 48 hours!

Not in the US? Scroll further down to find more cheap gaming mice deals available in your region.

Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse deal

Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse: $129.99 $84.99 at Amazon

Save $45 – It's an all-time low price on the premium gaming mouse from Logitech. It's still costly, but you get top-of-the-line Lightspeed wireless technology for a lag-free experience, an ultralight design and a battery life of at least 48 hours. Altogether, it's one of the best gaming mouse deals you can find today.

View Deal

More of today's best gaming mice deals

For those still looking for a great gaming mouse deal but are looking to spend a little less, here are some of the top offer available today. We've got options that suit a range of budgets, many of which came out brilliantly in our testing of the best gaming mice you can buy.

Now you've snagged a great gaming mouse deal, you'll want to complete your home esports superstar setup. Why not take a look at the cheap gaming headsets and cheap gaming chairs currently available. And with new offers live all the time, we're here to help you stay on top of all the best Amazon deals that go live each week.