The iPhone X might get a new 'blush gold' color very soon

A third color option alongside space grey and white touted

Leaked images posted on Twitter suggest that the iPhone X could be in line for a third color option, as a 'blush gold' handset is shown in the images.

The shots were published by known Twitter leaker @VenyaGeskin1, along with the text "D21A - “Blush Gold” iPhone in production."

While we can't verify that the leaked shot is genuine, the leaker does have a good track record with these sort of rumors.

Three's a crowd

The iPhone X is currently only available in white or space grey, while the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus offer the choice of silver, space grey and gold.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Apple were to offer a new color variant for its most premium smartphone to date, and it may help reinvigorate sales, as recent reports suggest sales for the iPhone X are struggling a little.

There were rumors of a gold iPhone X before the handset's launch, but analysts suggested that the hue could well be delayed until after the formal unveiling, which adds more fuel to the blush gold fire.

