The best projector of 2021 has a hefty discount for Black Friday – but can you afford it?

On the hunt for a new projector this Black Friday? You're in luck, there are several fantastic deals in both the US and the UK available right now for one of the best 4K projectors in 2021.
That's the Samsung Premiere, which launched late last year and scooped up a number of awards – including TechRadar’s best projector of the year.
In the US, you can buy the Premiere LSP9T from Best Buy and save $1,500 – while UK shoppers can head directly to Samsung and save a huge £2000.
Of course, the Premiere is still a bit pricey at $4999 / £4999, but with a max screen size of 130 inches and support for HDR10+ and Samsung’s Tizen smart platform, you’re definitely getting your money’s worth.
If that's still too much, choose the Premiere LSP7T instead. This model is the same projector but cheaper because it projects to a max 120-inch screen size rather than a 130-inch screen size. Check out the latest deals on the Samsung Premiere LSP7T below.
Today's best Black Friday projector deals (US)
Samsung The Premiere 4K Projector (LSP9T):
$6,499.99 $4,999.99 at Best Buy
Save $1,500 - Laser projectors are typically very expensive, but every once in a while a deal comes along to shave a good chunk of change off their sticker price. That's the case for Samsung's The Premiere 4K ultra-short throw projector. The LSP9T model can reach up to 130 inches in size and comes with Tizen built-in. It's great value for an award-winning beamer.
Samsung The Premiere 4K Projector (LSP7T):
$3,499 $2,499 at Best Buy
Save $1,000 - Laser projectors might be expensive, but this kind of huge saving certainly sweetens the deal if you've been looking for an excuse to buy one. The Premiere 4K ultra-short throw projector can reach up to 120 inches in size and comes with Tizen built-in. It's great value for an award-winning beamer.
Today's best Black Friday projector deals (UK)
Samsung The Premiere 4K Projector (LSP9T):
£6999 £4,999 at Samsung
Save £2,000 - A truly fantastic deal for the best projector of 2021 and an award-winning beamer, which is great news as laser projectors are typically very pricey. Samsung's The Premiere 4K ultra-short throw projector can reach up to 130 inches in size and comes with Tizen built-in. This is a great deal and Samsung is throwing in a free screen projector to get you up-and-running.
Samsung The Premiere 4K Projector (LSP7T):
£3,999 £3499 at Samsung
Save £500 - This award-winning beamer has a decent discount directly from Samsung, making it a fantastic option if you've been looking for an excuse to buy a new projector. The Premiere 4K ultra-short throw projector can reach up to 120 inches in size and comes with Tizen built-in. It's a good deal and Samsung is throwing in a free projector screen too.
In our review for this projector, we called The Premiere "the most comprehensive and all-round successful living room-friendly projector solution we’ve seen to date".
We thought the picture quality was excellent and, for its size, produced great sound. You might still want to hook it up to a Dolby Atmos soundbar for that full-scale immersion, but even right out of the box you'll get decent sound.
