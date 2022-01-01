The best New Year's TV sales: cheap TV deals starting at $149.99

New year, new TV! If you're looking to upgrade your home cinema in 2022, we're rounding up today's best New Year's TV deals with prices starting at just $149.99. You'll find a range of 4K TV deals from all your favorite retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, from top brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG.



The New Year's TV sales event is the perfect opportunity to score last year's best-selling sets at record-low prices as retailers make room for new stock. Today's best TV deals include this 55-inch 4K TV from Samsung on sale for $398 (was $498) this TCL 70-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $499.99 (was $849.99) and a massive $600 discount on the stunning LG C1 OLED TV.



See more of today's best New Year's TV deals just below and keep in mind, stock is limited, so if you see a price, you like you should take advantage now before it's too late.

The best New Year's TV deals

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $199.99 Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you're looking for a smaller budget set, Amazon has this Insignia 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $149.99. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen (just $20 more than the record-low), it's the best deal you can find right now and not a bad price for an HD TV with the Fire OS and a handy Alexa voice remote.

Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD Fire TV (2021): $369.99 Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD Fire TV (2021): $369.99 $267.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - If you're looking for a smaller budget set in today's New Year's sales, Amazon has this 43-inch set from Toshiba on sale for just $267.99. While the smart TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience and a handy voice remote with Alexa.

TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV: $429.99 TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV: $429.99 $318 at Walmart

Save $110 - Walmart's TV deals event has this TCL 43-inch 4K TV on sale for just $318. You're getting the Roku operating system built-in, excellent smart capabilities, plus an easy-to-use remote that features voice search and control.

Onn. 50-inch C4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV: $349 Onn. 50-inch C4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV: $349 $298 at Walmart

Save $20 - This 50-inch Onn. TV from Walmart is on sale for just $298 right now which is $30 less than last week's deal and a super bang-for-the-buck mid-size TV on a budget. The standout feature here is Roku TV being built in - a very nice little addition that will get you easy access to a ton of top streaming platforms.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV: $499 Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV: $499 $398 at Walmart

Save $100 – If you're looking for a mid-size TV deal, Walmart has the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $398. You're getting a stunning 4K Crystal display and smart capabilities, so you can easily stream all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more.

Samsung 32-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021): $599.99 Samsung 32-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021): $599.99 $457.99 at Amazon

Save $502 - Amazon's New Year's sale has the stunning Samsung The Frame TV on sale for $457.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The 32-inch set transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED display, and smart capabilities.

Samsung TU7000 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $648 Samsung TU7000 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $648 $498 at Walmart

Save $150 – A solid choice for a big screen on a budget, this Crystal UHD from Samsung is one of the company’s entry-level displays and it's on sale for a record-low price of $498 at Walmart. As you’d expect from such an experienced brand, however, it’s still absolutely great for the money. In particular, it benefits from a really solid ‘Crystal’ UHD 4K processor, easy to use Tizen operating system and full HDR support.

TCL 70-inch 4 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $829.99 TCL 70-inch 4 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $829.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - Best Buy's New Year's sale has this 70-inch 4K smart TV from TCL on sale for just $499.99. A fantastic value for a big-screen 4K TV, you're getting the Google Assistant and Chromecast integration and Dolby Digital+ audio support, a voice remote, and HDR too.

Insignia 70-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $749.99 Insignia 70-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $749.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Best Buy's New Year's saving event has this 70-inch 4K TV from Insignia on sale for just $549.99 - $30 less than the Black Friday price. The Insignia set packs 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and features the Fire OS for seamless streaming and a handy Alexa voice remote - all for under $600, which is an incredible value.

LG 60-inch UP8000 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $699.99 LG 60-inch UP8000 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $699.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - Another fantastic TV deal from Best Buy's New Year's sale is this 60-inch 4K TV from LG that's on sale for just $599.99. The LG display packs a powerful Quad-Core processor 4K resulting in bold, bright colors and realistic images, and includes webOS and a Magic Remote for easy streaming.

Samsung 70-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 Samsung 70-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 $679.99 at Best Buy

Save $70- Only available at Best Buy, this stunning 70-inch display supports 4K content, HDR, and its UHD goes well beyond HDTV. If you're looking for a mid-range TV from a reputable brand that makes a real statement and Best Buy's New Year's sale brings the price down to just $679.99.

Sony 55-inch X85J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $999.99 Sony 55-inch X85J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - One of our favorite TV deals is this 55-inch 4K TV from Sony that's on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. The smart TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Sony's powerful X1 4K HDR processor and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for smart home compatibility and hands-free control.

LG OLED65C1 LG C1 OLED 65-inch UHD Smart TV: $2,499.99 $1,896 at Amazon

Save $603 - Amazon has the brilliant LG C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,896 which is $100 more than the record-low price. It's one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio. If you're after the best price-to-performance ratio, the C1 OLED comes with our highest recommendation – especially now that it's getting a $600 discount.

More New Year's sales

See more bargains with our roundup of the best cheap TV deals that are happening now and if you're looking for a premium display you can find the best cheap OLED TV deals.X