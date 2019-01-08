The best Huawei Mate 20 Pro deal right now: Big data and no upfront costs

Have you been dreaming about getting Huawei's massive Mate 20 Pro device but have been thrown off by the price tag? Well with this deal you can get it for a reasonable monthly price, pay nothing upfront and don't even have to scrimp on data.

This deal from Mobile Phones Direct offers up 50GB of data and no upfront costs, all you have to pay is £45 a month. Yes, that does sound like a lot but in the world of powerhouse phablet devices this is pretty cheap and unless you pay big on the upfront side very few deals match this price or data capacity.

If this monthly price still isn't matching what you're looking for then Mobiles.co.uk has the device for £37 a month. However, you do have to pay £140 upfront (with our 10OFF code) and get 20GB of data less than the above deal so it is more aimed at those looking to save money on a monthly basis.

If neither of these deals were quite what you were hoping for then check out our best Huawei Mate 20 Pro deals page for all of the options available but we promise you that you will struggle to find anything that beats these.

This big data Mate 20 Pro deal in full:

Huawei Mate 20 Pro from Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | FREE upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £45pm

This is the best value deal on the Mate 20 Pro right now. Not only do you not have to pay anything upfront and really not that much monthly, but you also get an absolutely massive 50GB of data. That should be more than plenty for most people and will allow for hours of streaming and general internet use.View Deal

What's so good about the Mate 20 Pro?

Huawei's most recent flagship really is one of the best devices out right now. You're getting top of the line specs, three high-spec cameras and world first features including reverse charging and in-screen finger print scanners all make this device stand out. You really won't run out of new things to discover with this phone and will be consistently impressed by its innovative features.

Read our review on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro

There really is only one downside...the price. And although this deal does actually drop that slightly it is still on the more costly side. If this is the one thing putting you off, you could always consider a Huawei P20 Pro deal instead. A similar device but with cheaper tariffs available.