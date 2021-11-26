The best Black Friday deals under $50 you don't want to miss

The 2021 Black Friday deals event is officially underway, and we've already seen some of the best sales leaping from the virtual shelves. If you're looking for today's cheapest offers still around, we've scoured the internet to bring you the best Black Friday deals under $50.

From tablets to smart speakers, air fryers, blenders, security cameras, and more, you'll find all the latest tech and home gadgets sitting at excellent prices today from all your favorite retailers, including Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, and more.



So whether you're splashing out on yourself, or looking to get your Christmas gift shopping done early, these are the very best Black Friday deals that won't break the bank. Deals that we're confident won't be bettered over the weekend and into Cyber Monday, some of which are the lowest prices we've ever seen on those products. Deals that are unlikely to be around for long. Black Friday deals that you will want to click on right now.

Black Friday deals under $50

1. Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 1. Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - The Blink Mini was a Black Friday best-seller at last year's sale and Amazon just dropped the smart security camera to $19.99 - the cheapest deal we've seen. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

YnM Weighted Blanket 2. YnM Weighted Blanket: $69.90 $37.75 at Amazon

Save $37.75 - Amazon has the top-rated YnM blanket on sale for the record-low price of $37.75. With over 44,000 positive user reviews on Amazon - it averages 4.6 out of 5 stars - it's incredibly popular. It's made from seven different layers, which contour to the shape of your body for a peaceful night's rest. There's a wide range of colors and weights to choose between (it should be around 8-12% of your body weight).

3. Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 3. Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $24.99. That's a massive 50% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. This fantastic Black Friday deal is currently in stock and ready to ship, so we recommend snagging this new low price now before it's too late.

4. Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen): $49.99 4. Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen): $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Our favorite Black Friday device deal is a massive 40% discount on the best-selling Echo Dot. That brings Amazon's latest smart speaker down to just $29.99, which is just $5 more than the record-low price and a fantastic deal for the Alexa-enabled speaker.

5. Magic Bullet Essential Personal Blender: $31 5. Magic Bullet Essential Personal Blender: $31 $15 at Walmart

Save $16 - A blender for $15? Yes, please! Walmart's Black Friday sale has a massive 50% discount on the top-rated Magic Bullet - a personal blender that's ideal for anyone trying to portion soups, smoothies, and more. Simply load up the cup, attach the blades, and twist to operate for super quick blends.

6. Samsung Galaxy SmartTag tracker: $29.99 6. Samsung Galaxy SmartTag tracker: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - Here's a nice little stocking filler in this year's Amazon Black Friday deals with the lowest price yet on the Galaxy SmartTag tracker. Attach this one to your keys, luggage, or even your pets to never lose them again. Compatible with any Android 8.0 device or higher, you'll get live location updates directly to your phone.

7. Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 7. Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – Pick up a cheap air fryer at Best Buy's Black Friday deals event. Marked down to just $29.99, the Bella 4.2-qt air fryer allows you to air-fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat with little to no oil, so you can enjoy your favorite fried foods with less guilt.

Lifestraw Filter 8. LifeStraw Personal Water Filter: $29.95 $12.99 at Amazon

Save $16.96 - The LifeStraw personal water filter was all the rage at last year's Black Friday sale, and Amazon has the life-saving device in stock and on sale right now for just $17.47. The personal water filter removes bacteria, parasites, and microplastics, making it the perfect gadget to take hiking, camping, or traveling.

9. Luxe Bidet Fresh Water Bidet Attachment: $25 at Walmart 9. Luxe Bidet Fresh Water Bidet Attachment: $25 at Walmart

Add a fresh water bidet to your toilet for just $25 with this unique Black Friday deal at Walmart. The Luxe bidet features a dual-nozzle, and the attachment uses fresh water to reduce toilet paper use and increase hygiene - win/win.

10. Panasonic Portable Water Flosser: $39.99 10. Panasonic Portable Water Flosser: $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $15: This Panasonic 2-speed water flosser has returned to an Amazon all-time low price for Black Friday. You can bring it to the gym, office, or hotel so you can maintain your good dental hygiene practices wherever you are. Deal ends November 27 at 2:59 am ET.

11. Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Echo Dot: $59.99 11. Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Echo Dot: $59.99 $41.99 at Amazon

Save $18 - Amazon's Black Friday has the Ring Video Doorbell wired on sale for a record-low price of $41.99, and a free 4th generation Echo Dot smart speaker. The Alexa-enabled doorbell is installed using your existing doorbell wiring, so you'll get non-stop power and won't have to worry about replacing the battery. Note, this one's currently delivering in early December, so act quickly if you're interested.

12. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: $39.99 12. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: $39.99 $30.57 at Amazon

Save $9 - These top-rated pillows were a top-seller at last year's Black Friday deals event, and luckily for you, the queen-size pillow set is on sale at Amazon. For a limited time, Amazon has a 10% discount you can apply at checkout, which brings the gel pillows down to a record-low price of just $30.57. With over 149,000 positive reviews, who wouldn't pass up that price?

13. Echo Glow: $29.99 13. Echo Glow: $29.99 $16.99 at Amazon

Save $13 - Amazon's brilliant kid-friendly smart lamp, the Echo Glow, is cheaper than it's ever been, dropping its price by almost 45%, which makes it among the best bargains parents can score this Black Friday. And, this isn't any ordinary lamp either. It's capable of displaying so many colors, offers a Rainbow Timer to help the kids stay on track, and is unintrusive with its sleek and small design. Best of all, it works with Alexa and therefore, voice control.

14. Lego Classic Bricks and Animals: $58 14. Lego Classic Bricks and Animals: $58 $29 at Walmart (save $29)

There's a whopping 50% off this creative kit, which has 1,500 bricks and ideas on how to make loads of animals. At this low price it's a great gift for creative kids, or just people who like playing around with plastic bricks.

15. eufy Smart Scale C1: $32.99 15. eufy Smart Scale C1: $32.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - A more detailed way of checking in with your health and what that number on the scales actually means, the eufy Smart Scale C1 can measure your body's body fat ratio, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, as well as your weight. Now back down to their lowest price on Amazon.

16. Amazon Kindle: $89.99 16. Amazon Kindle: $89.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $40 – Amazon's most basic Kindle is still on sale today despite all selling out of immediate stock. If you're looking to bag one at this price we'd hurry although note - the soonest delivery date is now late December. Unsurprisingly this excellent little e-reader is really popular this year thanks to its combination of great software and super long battery life.

17. Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips: $47.99 17. Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips: $47.99 $27.96 at Amazon

Save $20: Get those pearly whites you've often dreamed of just in time for holiday photos with this Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips 20-treatment kit at the lowest price we've tracked. In addition to the $20 saving, you'll also receive two bonus 3D White 1 Hour Express treatments. Deal ends November 27 at 2:59 am ET.

18. Digital Alarm Clock: $32.98 18. Digital Alarm Clock: $32.98 $18.65 at Amazon

Save$12 - A great gift idea, Amazon's Black Friday deals event has this Digital Alarm Clock on sale for just $18.65. The alarm clock has over 10,000 positive reviews and doubles as an HD mirror and includes two handy USB ports and three levels of brightness.

19. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush: $59.99 19. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush: $59.99 $34.88 at Amazon

Save $25.11 - Join the viral madness of the top-rated Revlon hair dryer brush that's on sale for $34.88 at Amazon. With over 320,000 positive reviews, the one-step hair dryer is always a Black Friday top-seller and a popular Christmas gift idea. Today's offer is the best deal you can find right now and just $12 more than the record-low price.

20. Echo Auto: $49.99 20. Echo Auto: $49.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $55 - This Amazon Black Friday deal has a massive 70% discount on the handy Echo Auto. That brings the price down to just $199 which is the lowest price we've seen. The Echo Auto adds Alexa to your car so you can play music, make calls, and more completely hands-free.

21. Hydro Flask Water Bottle with Straw Lid: $49.95 21. Hydro Flask Water Bottle with Straw Lid: $49.95 $37.46 at Amazon

25% off: Keep yourself well-hydrated with this stainless steel Hydro Flask water bottle. It's $12 off and the lowest we've tracked. It's available in six colors at this discounted price and comes with a wide-mouth straw lid.

22. Insignia 6qt Multi-Function Pressure Cooker: $59.99 22. Insignia 6qt Multi-Function Pressure Cooker: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - At better than half price, this is the cheapest pressure cooker Best Buy has on offer right now. With 10 presets, 24-hour timer and a generous 6qt capacity, it gives you the flexibility to make food around your busy schedule. Also available in 8qt capacity: $119.99 $39.99

23. JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbuds: $99 23. JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbuds: $99 $49.95 at Amazon

Save $40 - Here's a great little pair of wireless earbuds from JBL that prove you don't have to spend big to get a decent set. At full price, these aren't the best call but a $40 discount from Amazon's Black Friday deals make them a really decent option if you're on a budget. With an AirPods-like aesthetic, these bass-heavy true wireless earbuds are great for rap, R&B, and EDM.

24. Tile Mate (2020) 1pk: $24.99 24. Tile Mate (2020) 1pk: $24.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $10: If you don't mind previous-gen tech, then you can avail of one of the best prices we've seen for any Tile Mate. Attach this Bluetooth tracker to your keys, wallet, or most other small items you're prone to losing. It'll work with your phone to locate your stuff at up to 200 feet away. Also this price at Best Buy. Deal ends November 27 at 2:59 am ET.

25. Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker: $34.99 25. Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker: $34.99 $24.97 at Walmart

$10 off: For anyone who thinks iced coffee season is all-year round, this deal is for you. This machine will brew your favorite drinks in under four minutes. It's also quite eco-friendly – it includes a reusable tumbler and doesn't require any pods to brew. Nab it for $10 off while you can.

26. Color Wow Supernatural Spray: $28 26. Color Wow Supernatural Spray: $28 $19.60 at Amazon

Save $8: This anti-frizz spray by Color Wow is 30% off for Black Friday. It's not very often that items from this award-winning hair care brand drop in price, so pick up a bottle or two while it's on sale for a limited time. Your hair will thank you. Deal ends November 27 at 2:59 am ET.

27. Roku LE: $30 27. Roku LE: $30 $15 at Walmart

Save $15 - This special edition Roku LE offers the 1080p streaming (and upscaling from 720p) of the entry-level Roku Express and it's getting a massive 50% discount at Walmart's Black Friday sale. There's no fancy 4K or HDR capability, but it gets the job done.

28. Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Home Camera: $39.99 28. Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Home Camera: $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

29. Amazon Smart Plug: $24.99 29. Amazon Smart Plug: $24.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - For just $14.99 you can pick up an Amazon smart plug - which adds the Alexa voice control to any outlet. You can also control any device through the app so you can turn on and off lights, kitchen appliances, fans and more from anywhere. This Black Friday deal is valid for today only so we'd snap up this record-low price while you can.

$39 30. Apple MagSafe Charger: $39 $31.99 at Amazon

Save $31.99 - A nice little 18% discount on this Apple accessory, the Apple MagSafe charger can be used to charge iPhone 12 models onwards, as well as AirPods with a wireless charging case. As a ubiquitous Apple accessoory, this is one of those essential bits of kit always worth snatching up in an Amazon Black Friday deal as a cheap stocking filler or gift.

31. All-new Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini: $119.98 31. All-new Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini: $119.98 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $29.99 - Our favorite Black Friday bundle deal is the All-new Echo Show 5 with the Blink Mini that's on sale for $49.99 at Amazon. The Echo Show 5 smart display retails for $49.99 on its own so with this deal you're getting a Blink Mini security camera for just $5. The Blink Mini works with the Echo Show so you can monitor your home from your display. Note, shipping for a mid-December delivery date.

32. Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush: $49.94 32. Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush: $49.94 $29.94 at Amazon

Save $9.97 - Oral B dominates our top electric toothbrush rankings. This model averages 4.7/5 stars from over 44,000 user reviews on Amazon, and there's a huge 40% discount with this Black Friday deal at Amazon - that's just 34c more than the lowest price we've seen. Unlike more advanced (and expensive) options, there's only one cleaning mode, but it comes with the only feature you actually need: a pressure sensor to tell you if you're pressing too hard. There's also an in-built timer to help you brush for the recommended two-minutes.

33. Nike Sportswear Essential Oversize Sweatshirt: $60 33. Nike Sportswear Essential Oversize Sweatshirt: $60 $48 at Nordstrom

Save $20 - Nordstrom's Black Friday sale is offering a 20% discount on this stylish women's Nike sweatshirt, bringing the price down to $48. The oversize sweatshirt is available in seven different color choices and is made of a heavyweight fleece for a soft and cozy feel.

35. Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $49.99 35. Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - The cheapest Fire tablet deal, Amazon's Black Friday device deals include the Fire 7 on sale for just $34.99. The 2019 tablet features a 7-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to seven hours of battery life.

$69.99 36. Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager: $69.99 $42.49 at Amazon

Save $27.50 - This heated deep tissue electric massager kneads out muscle knots in your back, shoulders and neck. You can now save 39% on it with this Black Friday deal. We have seen it cheaper - $33.99 on Prime Day - but it's usually around $50, so this isn't a bad price at all.

37. Insignia compact microwave: $69.99 37. Insignia compact microwave: $69.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - This 0.7 Cu. Ft Insignia microwave may be cheap, but it's got absolutely fantastic user reviews over at Best Buy. What's more, thanks to a $20 price cut you're getting it for well under $50 right now.

39. Non-Contact Thermometer for Adults and Kids: $29.99 39. Non-Contact Thermometer for Adults and Kids: $29.99 $15.99 (or less) at Amazon

Save up to $17 - These days, a no-contact thermometer is a necessity, especially when you've got kids and seniors in your household. Luckily, Disen's highly-rated smart thermometer gun is not only cheaper than it's ever been but also comes with an extra $3.20 saving for Prime members. That's a lot of savings on something that's potentially life-saving. It can detect temperature from up to 3 cm (1.18 inches) accurately and store up to 35 readings, which comes in handy when you're taking care of a sick child.

40. Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle $85 40. Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle $85 $48 at Walmart

Save $37 - This is a record-low price for our favourite instant camera. The Mini 7 is easy to use, includes a pop-out lens barrel for selfies and takes Instax Mini film - which is more affordable than its Polaroid equivalent. This special bundle at Walmart makes a great gift for anyone looking to dabble in instant photography. This great value bundle comes with 10 packs of Instax Mini Film, plus a magnetic frame, curved frame, pegs and an Instax photo album - that's more than enough ways to display your finest snaps.

See more bargains with our guides to the best Black Friday Best Buy deals and the best Amazon Black Friday deals.