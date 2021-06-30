The best 4th of July laptop deals: save on Dell, HP, Samsung and more

The 4th of July sales are starting to ramp up now, and among them you'll find some excellent prices on everything from the cheapest Chromebooks to the most luxurious of gaming laptops. That's why we're rounding up all the best 4th of July laptop deals in one place, weeding out all the offers that aren't worth your time and highlighting the gold lining the shelves this week.

We're seeing a strong supply of 4th of July laptop deals in the $300 - $500 range this week as well, with machines offering 8GB RAM and between 128GB and 256GB of SSD storage space nestled neatly in this price range. Some of the cheaper options are sacrificing a little processing power to excel in memory and storage, but you'll still find a healthy supply of i5 or equivalent options here.

You'll find all our top picks of the best 4th of July laptop sales just below, or skip straight to your budget to get to the best deals we've found so far. Stay in touch, because we'll be keeping this page topped up with all the best discounts throughout the weekend as well.

4th of July laptop deals under $200

Evoo 11.6-inch laptop: $229 $149 at Walmart

Save $80 - You will usually find Chromebooks at this sub-$200 price point, but Walmart's 4th of July laptop deals are offering this budget Evoo for a fantastic $149. That's great considering we rarely see Windows machines with the specs worth running at this price point, and while you're losing a little screen space and some of the quality of bigger brands, 64GB of storage and 4GB RAM make this a strong everyday browsing laptop.

Lenovo Chromebook S330 14-inch laptop: $239 $159 at Walmart

Save $80 - This Lenovo Chromebook is offering the standard 32GB of storage (though it is a speedy SSD, not commonly seen at this price) and 4GB RAM many would expect from a cheap machine. However, you're getting a larger 14-inch display here - much more room than we usually see with the 11.6-inch devices in this $100 price range. Plus, with Chrome OS those smaller specs aren't nearly as limiting as they would be on a Windows device.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6-inch laptop: $219.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - While there's not a massive saving on this smaller 11.6-inch Lenovo Chromebook, you are picking it up for its lowest price yet. Plus, with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 64GB of storage space you're picking up better specs than the S330 above - even if you are sacrificing a little screen space to get there.

4th of July laptop deals under $400

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop: $338.99 $259.99 at Dell

Save $79 - We usually only see these super cheap Dell Inspiron laptops dropping down to $279, but you're getting an extra $20 off the entry level configuration right now. With an Intel Celeron N4020 processor there's not much room for demanding programs in here, but 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD are both great for this price.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch laptop: $339.99 $264.99 at Lenovo

Save $75 - This Lenovo IdeaPad looks fairly similar to the Dell Inspiron above, but if you do need a little more power out of your CPU it's worth noting that this model offers an AMD Athlon Silver 3050e which ranks just above the Intel Celeron N4020 above. You're still getting 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD here and only paying an additional $5.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop: $438.99 $299.99 at Dell

Save $139 - If you do need a little more processing power, this model swaps the Intel N4020 above with a Ryzen 3 CPU. That's much better for reliably zipping through less demanding programs and web browsing, and you're still getting 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. We have seen similar configurations dropping down to $279 before, though.

HP 15z 15.6-inch laptop: $379.99 $329.99 at HP

Save $50 - For those after a cheap multi-tasking machine, this HP 15z doubles your RAM up to 8GB, which is generally the standard for a laptop that's going to be used for lighter work. Plus, you're still keeping that speedy 128GB SSD, though dropping down to an AMD Athlon Gold processor.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch laptop: $399.99 $369.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - You're only saving $30 here, but this Lenovo IdeaPad consolidates all the features of the cheaper models above in one package. With a Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD this is a great buy for those who need both the power and multi-tasking capability required to use their laptop for work. We generally only see this configuration nearing $350 - $370 during sales periods so you're getting a great price overall here.

4th of July laptop deals under $600

HP 14 laptop: $579.99 $429.99 at HP

Save $150 - HP's 4th of July laptop deals are offering $150 off this 14-inch laptop. Considering you're picking up the latest 11th generation i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and 16GB of Intel Optane memory it's worth just hopping over the $400 threshold for the power boost under the hood here.

HP 17.3-inch laptop: $569.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - You're expanding both your screen and storage with this $499.99 laptop deal from Best Buy. A 17.3-inch display is perfect for multi-tasking, though picking up 8GB RAM and an i3 processor will mean you're not switching between more demanding programs. However, that 1TB of hard drive space will offer plenty of space, even if it's a little slower than the SSDs through this page.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: $589.99 $531.90 at Amazon

Save $58 - This HP laptop comes equipped with a fairly standard 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, but also bumps up your processing power to a Ryzen 7 model. That's plenty of power for more intensive programs, and at $531.90 we're just $2 away from the lowest price we've ever seen on this model, which is impressive considering this device has been above $560 since April.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15.6-inch laptop: $689.99 $539.99 at Newegg

Save $150 - Laptops with 512GB SSDs rarely drop this far down the $500 price bracket so you're already getting great value with Newegg's 4th of July laptop deals here. 8GB RAM will support that SSD through mid-range workflows, with a Ryzen 5 processor at the helm, which means this is a great machine for everyday work that needs extra space and speed.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15.6-inch laptop: $709.99 $599.99 at Newegg

Save $110 - If you do need a little more power than the Ryzen 5 above can provide, this configuration swaps in a Ryzen 7 instead. That's far more power for just $60 more, well worth it if you're going to be running more demanding programs like Adobe. That 8GB RAM might still struggle multi-tasking between all that software, though this is a great price.

4th of July laptop deals under $1000

HP 15.6-inch laptop: $819.99 $669.99 at HP

Save $150 - Picking up an 11th generation i7 processor for close to $650 is no mean feat. You're dropping your storage a little to reach that level of CPU power, though with 256GB of SSD space on offer, though 16GB RAM makes for an excellent multi-tasking machine capable of running some serious software. That i7 processor and 16GB RAM rarely features below $700 even in laptop sales, so this is a great price - and an extra $20 cheaper than we've been seeing it over the last couple of weeks.

Asus Vivobook 17.3-inch laptop: $849.99 $729.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - A 1TB SSD at just over $700 is stunning value for money and something we rarely see, especially in a larger 17.3-inch machine. While that's not going to be ideal for portability, if you're going to be keeping your laptop at home and need as much power as you can get for under $750 this is your best bet. Not only are you getting a massive amount of fast storage, but there's also an i7 processor (albeit a 10th generation) and 16GB RAM in here.

Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch laptop: $899.99 $799.99 at Dell

Save $100 - We've seen the Dell XPS drop down to $699 before, but rarely with an 11th generation i5 processor inside so this $799.99 price tag is working a little harder for you this week. This is a premium chassis, so these discounts are fairly rare in themselves and that 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD configuration is also standard for this model at this price point.

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop: $1,218 $799.99 at Dell

Save $419 - Gaming laptops dropping as low as $799.99 generally make some hefty sacrifices to keep them fresh. However, this Dell G3 is looking particularly good at this price point by opting for older components that still provide plenty of power. You're dropping your CPU a little, picking up a 10th generation i5, but still grabbing a GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD as well.

Asus Vivobook S14 14-inch laptop: $899.99 $849.99 at Newegg

Save $50 - If the 10th generation processor of the model above won't work out, you can upgrade to an 11th generation i7 model in this smaller 14-inch Asus Vivobook. You're dropping down to 512GB of SSD storage here, though that is generally the amount of space we see in this price range. It's worth noting that there's only 8GB RAM in here as well, which means you're putting all your cash on that fancy CPU this time.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 13.3-inch laptop: $1,049.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - This is one for those after power, portability, and good looks all in equal measure. This machine comes fully stocked with an 11th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, all packed into a slim 13.3-inch machine, and outfitted with a gorgeous QLED touchscreen to boot. These are pricey laptops, so such a powerful model dropping all the way down below $1,000 is an excellent opportunity.

4th of July laptop deals over $1000

HP Envy 17.3-inch laptop: $1,279.99 $1,129.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - You're covering all your bases with this HP Envy in Best Buy's 4th of July laptop deals. A large 17.3-inch display means plenty of space for multi-tasking, and an 11th generation i7 processor and 12GB RAM can easily keep up with more demanding programs. A 512GB SSD paired with 32GB of Intel Optane memory means speedy load times and plenty of room as well. At $1,129.99 you're certainly paying for all that power, but with $150 off Best Buy is softening that blow considerably.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.6-inch laptop: $1,299.99 $1,149.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is back down to record low prices at Amazon right now, with a range of configurations up for grabs. Our top pick is this 15.6-inch model sporting an 11th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Those are some hefty specs on a machine with an AMOLED display. Amazon doesn't carry it, but there's also $150 off the 1TB model as well, down to $1,349.99 at Best Buy.

Alienware M17 R3 17.3-inch gaming laptop: $2,179.99 $1,599.99 at Dell

Save $580 - The Alienware M17 R3 offers an expansive 17.3-inch display with a 300Hz refresh rate and this model is also bringing a 10th generation i7 processor, RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD to the party. That's plenty of power for this price, especially with the impressive Alienware chassis.

