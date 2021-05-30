The 20 best gaming deals in the Memorial Day sales: save on PS5, Xbox, Switch, and PC

While Memorial Day sales aren't typically associated with top gaming deals, we're seeing some stunning prices on accessories and games this weekend. From mice, keyboards, and headsets all the way through the to the latest PS5 and Nintendo Switch games, with some older Xbox titles thrown in for good measure, there's something for everyone in these Memorial Day gaming deals.

We've combed through all the top retailers to bring you 20 of the best Memorial Day gaming sales right here, pitting Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Newegg against each other to see who has the lowest prices.

You'll find super cheap accessories like the staple Logitech G305 gaming mouse (now $39.99, was $49.99) and the Corsair K60 RGB Pro SE mechanical keyboard (now $79.99, was $99.99) up for grabs here. However, we're also seeing some brand new price drops on next-gen launch titles like Demon's Souls (was $69.99, now $59.99) and Spider-Man: Miles Morales (was $49.99, now $39.88) as well.

You'll find all our top hardware picks just below, but plenty more cheap game deals further down the page as well.

Today's best Memorial Day gaming sales

You'll find our top ten Memorial Day sales on gaming hardware just below, with discounts on mice, keyboards, headsets, monitors and even laptops. However, if you're after something to play you'll also find all the latest game deals further down the page as well.

Memorial Day gaming accessory deals

Logitech G305 wireless gaming mouse: $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - The Logitech G305 gaming mouse was already well priced at $49.99 (though it originally launched for $10 more). This budget pointer offers a 12,000 DPI which won't exactly keep up with some of the more premium options, but with six programmable buttons, a weight of 99g (with the battery), and a wireless connection you're still getting plenty of value here.View Deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - You're saving $20 on the Razer DeathAdder V2, a step up from Logitech's G305 with a 20K DPI sensor, eight programmable buttons, and Razer's own optical mouse switches as well.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: $69.99 $59 at Amazon

Save $10 - You'll have to add it to your cart to see the discount, but Amazon is offering $10 off the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller this weekend. That's an excellent price for the premium gamepad designed for Nintendo Switch, perfect if you prefer a more traditional docked experience.View Deal

Corsair K60 RGB Pro SE mechanical gaming keyboard: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Corsair's already cheap K60 RGB Pro SE mechanical gaming keyboard is seeing an extra price drop down to $79.99 right now. That's an excellent price for a full deck with Cherry Viola switches, an aluminum frame, and full RGB control.View Deal

Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset: $199.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Best Buy's Memorial Day sales are dropping the Razer Nari Ultimate headset down to $169.99 this weekend. That's excellent news for anyone after high end audio on PC and PlayStation, with PC players also taking advantage of 360° positional audio from THX.View Deal

48-inch Z-shaped gaming desk: $235.48 $183.67 at Home Depot

Save $51.81 - If you need more space for all those accessories, Home Depot has just discounted this 48-inch gaming desk down to $183.67. You're getting a sturdy z-shape design here, with a headphone hook, cup holder and game stand built in.View Deal

Samsung Odyssey G5 32-inch gaming monitor: $369.99 $319.99 at Newegg

Save $50 - You're saving $50 on this Samsung Odyssey gaming monitor, bringing that final price down to just $319.99. With a 144Hz refresh rate at WQHD 2560 x 1440 resolution this is a powerful display, and that FreeSync support will keep everything running smooth as well.View Deal

Dell G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $899.99 $599.99 at Dell

Save $300 - If you're after a super cheap gaming laptop, the Dell G15 has taken a knock down to $599.99 this weekend. You're only grabbing a 10th gen i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and GTX 1650 graphics, but as long as you're not looking to push new releases too hard that's perfectly workable.

View Deal

Alienware M17 R3 17.3-inch gaming laptop: $2,079.99 $1,499.99 at Dell

Save $580 - The Alienware M17 does boost the price over Dell's cheaper G-Series rigs. However, you're still getting a massive 17.3-inch, 144Hz display here, with an RTX 2070 GPU, i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Memorial Day game deals

Battlefield V: $59.99 $5.99 at Amazon

Battlefield V has seen some excellent price drops over the last few months, but this week's cheap Xbox game deals can send you home with the digital version for just $5.99. That's a great deal on the latest release, with this version also including enhancements for Xbox Series X.View Deal

A Way Out: $29.99 $5.99 at Amazon

If you missed out on this classic co-op multiplayer, this $5.99 price tag will be particularly appealing this week. This sales price was last spotted in April, but Xbox deals do usually put this back up to full price at the end of the discount period so we'd move fast. Not only that, but this title is enhanced for Xbox Series X as well.View Deal

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla: $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - After a few weeks stuck at $40 - $60, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla has finally dropped back down to its $29.99 sales price in this weekend's Memorial Day sales. That's just $2 off its lowest price ever, and an excellent offer for AC fans. Linked here is the PS5 version, but the Xbox Series X / One release is also on sale. Xbox Series X / Xbox One: $59.99 $29.99 at AmazonView Deal

Watch Dogs: Legion: $59.99 $29.83 at Walmart

Save $30 - You can save $30 on Watch Dogs: Legion at Walmart right now, which is only $4 away from a record low price we briefly spotted earlier in the year. This is an excellent offer on a next-gen launch title that's been suspiciously shy of discounts over the last few weeks. Xbox Series X / Xbox One: $59.99 $29.83 at WalmartView Deal

Hitman 3: $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Hitman 3 has finally dropped its price tag, and you can now find it available for $20 less at Amazon. That's an excellent offer considering this title has only seen discounts reaching down to $49.99 in the past. The Xbox release, however, is still a little more expensive. Xbox Series X / Xbox One: $59.99 $49.94 at AmazonView Deal

Spider-Man: Miles Morales: $49.99 $39.88 at Walmart

Save $10 - Spider-Man: Miles Morales is another PS5 launch title that has resisted discounts since its release, however Walmart has just cut the price of the exclusive for the first time. You'll find a $10 saving here, bringing that final price down to $39.88.View Deal

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $59.99 $47.99 at Best Buy

Save $12 - It's not the biggest discount we've ever seen on Breath of the Wild, but considering this is the biggest game to hit the Nintendo Switch system yet, $47.99 is still an excellent price.View Deal

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Save $10 - A far more recent release, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury didn't seen too many price drops in its first few months on the market. Now that Memorial Day gaming deals are here, though, you'll find an excellent $10 off this classic port.View Deal

Demon's Souls: $69.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - A discount on Demon's Souls is a big deal, especially considering this launch title hasn't seen a penny drop from that MSRP since release. That means you're getting an excellent price on the PS5 exclusive here.View Deal

Ring Fit Adventure: $79.99 $69.88 at Amazon

Save $10 - If you've been missing the gym over the last few months, Nintendo's at-home workout game may be the answer. You can save $10 on the full set here, including Ring-Con, leg strap, and the Ring Fit Adventure game itself.View Deal

