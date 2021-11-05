Target's Lego deals might replace - or improve - your Black Friday shopping

If you've seen our Black Friday Lego deals page, you'll know that there are already loads of bricky sales running from various retailers, but Target has an interesting alternative with its Target GiftCard promotion.

Right now, if you spend $50 on select Lego sets on Target's website, you'll get a $10 gift card to spend on... more Lego. Or other things - but wat else would you use it on?

That equals a 20% saving, which is actually pretty good for Lego sales, as often the standard discounts we see on sets are less than that.

Check out the list of eligible sets on Target's website here.

A saving like this could convince you to avoid the Black Friday deals in favor of spending now - alternatively, you could keep this gift card and spend it over the sales season, where it could go further.

What's more, there are some early Black Friday Lego deals in Target, so you actually save money... while getting money back for it. Perfect! We'll share some examples of decent price cuts below.

The Target $10 GiftCard promotion only runs until midnight on November 13, so you'll have to act fast if you want a kit - though if you do get the card, it'll still work over Black Friday, as that won't expire on the 13th.

Target Black Friday Lego deals

Lego City Advent Calendar: $30 $24 at Target (save $6)

The 2021 edition of the Lego City Calendar is available for 20% off at Target - this version has more Christmas-themed characters and bilds as well as other city-themed miniatures.

Lego Friends Advent Calendar: $30 $24 at Target (save $8)

This year's Lego Friends advent calendar is 20% off for a limited time at Target, which comes with 24 windows with mini builds behind each. It's selling out fast thgouh, so act quickly.

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar: $40 $32 at Target (save $8)

The newest version of the eternally-popular Harry Potter Lego advent calendar is available for $8 off, and we'd recommend picking it up, because these things can easily sell out over Black Friday.

Lego Technic Jeep Wrangler: $49.99 $39.99 at Target (save $10)

We often see Black Friday deals on lego Technic sets, and this is one example of them: the bright-yellow Jeep Wrangler is $10 off. It's a decent saving that we've seen before, but this makes it a fairly affordable gift for vehicle fans.

Lego Technic McLaren Senna GTR: $49.99 $40.49 at Target (save $9.50)

You can get this suave blue racing car for almost $10 off in the Target sales - it could well get cheaper over Black Friday, as Lego Technic sets often do, but if you need it now this saving is decent.

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter: $49.99 $39.99 at Target (save $10)

Pick up the classic Star Wars X-Wing ship for $10 off at Target, in a saving that constitutes 20% off. You get three minifigures which are Luke, Leia and someone called General Dodonna - there's also an R2D2.

