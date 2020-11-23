SteelSeries gaming headset deals discounted up to 36% for Black Friday

You can usually rely on Black Friday gaming deals to yield some excellent discounts on headsets and other peripherals this time of year, and as we count down the days until the main event we're seeing plenty of brands cutting prices on some of their top products right now.

SteelSeries has led the way, offering up a range of its famed Arctis headsets for as much as $90 off in its latest Black Friday deals. Dubbed the 'Cyber Sale', you'll find a massive range of devices discounted right now but if you're in the market for some new ear-candy there are some particularly strong discounts on gaming headsets for PC, consoles and mobile right now.

Like the SteelSeries Arctis Pro with GameDAC - we've been seeing it at $249.99 for a while now (and Amazon is still sticking to this price), however you'll find member-only pricing available on the SteelSeries site today, bringing it down to just $159.99. If you're not already a member, don't worry - signing up is free and easy.

That's not all though, if you want to spend a little less you'll also find the SteelSeries Arctis 5 on sale for $20 off, bringing the 7.1 surround sound cups down to just $79.99 (was $99.99).

SteelSeries Black Friday gaming headset deals

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC: $249.99 $159.99 at SteelSeries

Save $90 - You can save nearly $100 on the SteelSeries Arctis Pro with GameDAC attached right now, in the SteelSeries 'Cyber Sale'. Made for PS4 or PC, you're getting hi-fi gaming audio here for an excellent sales price, and one that Amazon hasn't yet picked up. This is members only pricing, though signing up is free, so be sure to log in to see the full discount here.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro: $179.99 $139.99 at SteelSeries

Save $40 - If you don't need to polish up your audio before it even hits your ears, you can forego the GameDAC device with your new set of Arctis Pro headphones and grab a pair by themselves for just $139.99 right now. That said, we'd recommend going with the deal above as you're getting a nice audio boost for the sake of $20 there.

SteelSeries Arctis 5: $99.99 $79.99 at SteelSeries

Save $20 - The SteelSeries Arctis 5 comes in much cheaper than the Pros - and even more so today. You're saving an extra $20 on the 7.1 surround sound headphones when you grab the black pair through member pricing (though becoming a member is free and easy).

SteelSeries Arctis 1 wireless for Xbox / Nintendo Switch: $99.99 $79.99 at SteelSeries

The Xbox Series X compatible Arctis 1 headset is available for just $79.99 in the latest Black Friday gaming deals and boasts a Discord-certified mic and ultra-low latency on console as well. Plus, this headset will work across Xbox and Nintendo Switch, as well as Android and PC.

