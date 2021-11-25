Steam Autumn Sale is live with 50% off Deathloop, Resident Evil Village and more

Steam has some huge deals for Black Friday week, which the games store now calls its Autumn Sale, running from now until December 1 (next Wednesday).

The amount of big discounts rattling about is intimidating, frankly, and no doubt if you have a decent-sized wishlist of Steam games – and who doesn’t? – there’ll be a big list of price cuts already piped through to you in a lengthy Steam Autumn Sale email.

But outside of the games you’re keeping an eye on, there may be other top-notch deals that could fly under your radar, which is why we’re going to quickly go through some highlights here – before picking out a few of our absolute favorites in the deal boxes below.

If you’re after massive discounts, it’s worth checking out The Sims 4 which is 88% off (as is the Deluxe Edition), Death Stranding which is discounted to the tune of 70%, and Control Ultimate Edition which is also 70% off. Another biggie is Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition at 75% off.

Other notable bargains include Amazon’s MMOG New World which is 25% off at Steam, and there’s a 40% price cut for Days Gone.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now half-price (with the Ultimate Edition not much more expensive as it has a 60% haircut), plus Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition is 35% off. The freshly unleashed Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy also matches that with a discount of 35%, and Valheim just got a bit cheaper with a 20% price cut.

As well as that little lot, check out the unmissable bargains below…

Deathloop: 50% off at Steam Deathloop: 50% off at Steam

Deathloop is an innovative blend of stealthing and shooting which we loved in our review, and a game which is genuinely fresh and exciting to play. With 50% off in the sale, it just became even more compelling.

Back 4 Blood: 30% off at Steam Back 4 Blood: 30% off at Steam

Back 4 Blood is the spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead series, and it’s an even higher quality zombie-blasting outing than those old classics. It’s a superb coop experience, and hasn’t been out for long at all, meaning a 30% discount is a serious boon.

Cyberpunk 2077: 50% off at Steam Cyberpunk 2077: 50% off at Steam

Not pulled the trigger on this open world sci-fi RPG yet? Cyberpunk 2077 is an excellent game, and this is the lowest the price has ever been on Steam, so now might be the time to finally grab this if you’ve been on the fence (and remember, the game is nicely patched up now, too).

Resident Evil Village: 50% off at Steam Resident Evil Village: 50% off at Steam

Resident Evil Village represents a fresh high for the horror franchise, and as we noted in our review, it’s a clever balancing act of suspense, story and action. At half-price, it’s definitely one to consider for your Steam library.

