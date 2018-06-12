Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – release date, trailers and news

Hold on to your lightsabers: there's a new Star Wars game in development, and it's called Jedi: Fallen Order.

The reveal came in a surprisingly low-key fashion during EA's conference at E3 2018, during casual interview with Vince Zambella, co-founder of Respawn Entertainment (of Titanfall fame).

While fans of the galactic franchise have seen official tie-ins in the form of Star Wars Battlefront I and II, the new entry seems to be taking a different tack, possibly focusing on a single-player experience more in line with 2008's The Force Unleashed – but we have all the concrete news and wild speculation you could want below.

Cut to the chase

What is it? A new single-player Star Wars game from the creators of Titanfall

It's all but certain we'll see it on PS4, Xbox One, and PC When can I play it? In time for Christmas 2019

Star Wars Battlefront I and II were both released on November 17, in 2015 and 2017 respectively, so it's likely Fallen Order will fall on the same date. Given the two-year windows between each game, though, this may mean a third Battlefront game is a long way off.

Star Wars Battlefront I and II were both released on November 17, in 2015 and 2017 respectively, so it's likely Fallen Order will fall on the same date. Given the two-year windows between each game, though, this may mean a third Battlefront game is a long way off.

Star Wars: Battlefront II (2017)

Jedi: Fallen Order trailers

At the time of writing, there's no trailer, or even any concept art to go on.

When there is one, it's likely to be at EA's official Jedi: Fallen Order webpage – but feel free to stare at the site in the meantime.

Jedi: Fallen Order news and rumors

It's set after Revenge of the Sith

We don't know the specific time in which the game is set, but we've heard that it will take place at some point between Episodes 3 and 4, after the end of Revenge of the Sith but before Luke Skywalker's appearance in A New Hope.

This places it after the Galactic Empire hunted the 10,000-strong Jedi Order practically to extinction, leaving only a small fraction of Jedi alive. With the promise that the game will be set 'in the dark times', it sounds like our Jedi protagonist may be more the hunted than the hunter.

You'll play as a young padawan

EA's official webpage for Fallen Order specifies you'll play "a surviving Padawan", technically meaning a Jedi apprentice rather than a fully-fledged master of the Force. Given the dearth of living mentors left to train you, it's possible Obi-Wan Kenobi or Yoda – or some less high-profile Jedi, like Quinlan Vos – will appear in a supporting role.

The single-player mode comes first

Respawn co-founder Vince Zambella tweeted about the upcoming game, describing it as an 'SP' (single-player) story. While a multiplayer component seems likely, given both Respawn's strengths in the area and EA's focus on online play, it sounds like the primary focus this time could be on a well-delivered single-player experience.

Star Wars: Battlefront II (2017)

I find your lack of faith disturbing

It's been a bit of a fallow year for Star Wars, with Star Wars: A Solo Story struggling in cinemas and the negative player response to EA Dice's Star Wars: Battlefront 2 – largely in reaction to its prevalent use of microtransactions – still in recent memory.

Jedi: Fallen Order has been handed to a different studio, albeit one that's still a subsidiary of EA. But Respawn has garnered a lot of respect as the studio behind Titanfall and Titanfall 2, two critically acclaimed sci-fi action games that pit players against each other in giant mechanized suits, and which both came with strong single-player and multiplayer offerings.

So, while we haven't heard much about Fallen Order so far, it looks like the game is in safe hands.

