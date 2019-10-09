Sennheiser GSP 370 is a comfy wireless gaming headset with a 100 hour battery life

Sennheiser has released a new wireless gaming headset which promises to deliver top-notch sound quality and excellent longevity, lasting for up to 100 hours before needing to be charged again.

Sennheiser’s GSP 370 is a set of over-ear headphones built with the same audio technology used in the firm’s well-liked GSP 300 headset, with good levels of clarity and “exceptional bass performance” promised.

The headset’s USB dongle is compatible with the PC, Mac and PlayStation 4, and Sennheiser notes that it benefits from a low-latency wireless connection. You should get up to 100 hours of wireless gaming before the headset’s built-in battery needs to be recharged (via a microUSB cable).

Other neat touches include a noise-cancelling microphone which automatically mutes itself when you lift the boom arm away from your mouth. There’s also a volume wheel built into one ear cup, allowing you to easily adjust the volume of your games.

Sennheiser’s Gaming Suite for Windows lets you customize the audio piped into your lugs with an equalizer and various presets, as well as a choice of surround sound modes and microphone options. Note that the software only runs on Windows 10 currently.

The GSP 370 is also built to be comfortable for longer gaming sessions, benefiting from a padded split headband, and memory foam ear cushions. There’s also a fancy hinge which is supposed to automatically angle the ear cups to suit the shape of your head, so the general idea is that nothing is pressing too hard on your skull or ears.

You can now purchase the Sennheiser GSP 370 direct from the company with the price set at £169 or $199.95 / AU$349.95. Those purchasing from Sennheiser also get a GSA 50 headset hanger thrown in for free, an accessory which can be attached to a desk to give you somewhere convenient to store the headset (as shown above).