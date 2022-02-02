Samsung Super Bowl TV deals - huge savings of up to $3,500 on 8K, 4K and QLED TVs

Samsung's Super Bowl TV deals are now live, with some massive discounts of up to $3,500 available on some of the largest 8K, 4K, and QLED displays.

If you want the biggest screen size, the 85-inch Samsung TU7000 4K TV is incredible value for money at its sale price of $1,299. That's $200 off the usual price for an excellent quality 4K TV with access to all the major streaming apps that will deliver a stunning picture thanks to its Crystal Processor and dynamic lighting.

If you're looking for the next jump in picture quality with a QLED display for under $1,000, then Samsung's Super Bowl TV deals also feature this 55-inch Samsung Q80A 4K TV for $999.99. It's jammed with top-end features, including Direct Full Array technology that delivers stunning images with rich blacks and vibrant whites, as well as a Quantum Processor that ensures the best 4K picture quality.

For those with an eye to the future, a couple of 8K TVs have also been given huge price cuts. Take the 75-inch Samsung QN800A Neo QLED 8K TV that's now $3,299.99. That's a saving of $1,500 off the premium set, with Quantum Matrix Technology Pro to deliver even better colors and contrast, as well as a Neo Quantum Processor 8K that optimizes the image to ensure the highest quality.

Those are just a couple of our top picks. You can find a few more of the best Super Bowl TV deals from Samsung just below or browse through the entire range of discounts for yourself.

Samsung Super Bowl TV deals

85-inch Samsung TU7000 4K Smart TV: $1,499.99 $1,299.99 at Samsung

Save $200 – This is the best value for money Super Bowl TV deal from Samsung that gets you a whopping 85-inch screen for $1,299.99. With it, you can get fully absorbed in the clash between the 49ers and Rams thanks to the clear picture quality and vivid colors delivered by the TV's Crystal Processor. Smart TV controls allow you to watch all your favorite streaming apps with ease, while the Auto Game mode ensures high-performance gaming.

55-inch Samsung Q80A QLED 4K TV: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Samsung

Save $300 – $1,000 for a QLED TV is always a good price to pay, so that's why we've picked out this Samsung Q80A that's discounted by $300 in the sale. One of its best features is the Direct Full Array technology that can create stunning images with deeper blacks and richer whites. The Quantum Processor also ensures the best 4K picture quality and support for superfast 120Hz gaming.

43-inch Samsung Q60A QLED 4K TV: $599.99 $499.99 at Samsung

Save $100 – This is the cheapest Super Bowl TV deal we've spotted in Samsung's latest sale. At just 43-inches in size, it's the smallest available, too, so better suited as a second screen or for a smaller room in the house. It doesn't skimp on features, though, including Quantum Dot technology and HDR lightning to produce a bright image with excellent contrast.

65-inch Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K TV: $2,599.99 $1,899.99 at Samsung

Save $700 – At the top end of Samsung's range of 4K QLED TVs is this 65-inch QN90A. Now a massive $700 in the Super Bowl sale, this slim and sleek TV is packed with features such as Quantum Matrix Technology and HDR 10+ to get the very best and brightest 4K picture quality with superior contrast. Dynamic sound tracks the on-screen action, too, to deliver audio that puts you right in the middle of it.

75-inch Samsung QN800A Neo QLED 8K TV: $4,799.99 $3,299.99 at Samsung

Save $1,500 – Even though we're still a little way from 8K TVs becoming the standard, you can future-proof yourself with this huge $1,500 saving on the Samsung QN800A. Advances with Quantum Matrix Technology Pro elevate the display's contrast even further to provide deep, rich, and bright colors, while the Neo Quantum Processor 8K optimizes the image and can upscale old content to 8K quality.

85-inch Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV: $8,999.99 $5,499.99 at Samsung

Save $3,500 – Here's a massive discount and the biggest we've seen yet on Samsung's latest 8K QLED TV. It sports much of the same tech as the previous generation model and comes with a near-invisible bezel to give you edge-to-edge viewing. Further improvements to Quantum Dot tech and HDR also deliver some of the brightest and sharpest images with rich contrast.

55-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV: $1,499.99 $999.99 at Samsung

Save $500 – For a stylish pick, The Frame is a 4K TV that transforms into artwork when not in use. The thin and customizable bezel also allows you to match the TV with your home decor, so it blends in effortlessly. It's not all style over substance, either, as this TV delivers a crisp 4K image and uses QLED technology to get superior brightness - even in the lightest rooms.

You can find even more of the best TV deals all the time right here at TechRadar, as well as our picks for the cheapest OLED TV deals. We're also following this year's President's Day sales for those of you after a bargain during the upcoming holiday.