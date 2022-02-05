Samsung Super Bowl TV deals: $200 off an 85-inch 4K TV, 55-inch QLED for under $1,000

With just a week to go until the big game, now's your last chance to pick up one of the many Super Bowl TV deals that are live at Samsung. Many of the manufacturer's best 4K, 8K and QLED TVs are reduced, with massive discounts of up to $3,500 up for grabs.

Easily the best value TV in Samsung's Super Bowl TV sale is this 55-inch Samsung Q80A 4K QLED TV for $999.99. It's packed with high-end features, including a Quantum Processor that ensures the best 4K picture quality as well as Direct Full Array technology that delivers stunning images with rich blacks and vibrant whites. The QLED panel also gives you the best viewing angles and a clear picture even in bright light, so it's a great choice if you're planning to have lots of people gathered around next Sunday.

Want a bigger screen size? Then the 85-inch Samsung TU7000 4K TV is $200 off and incredible value for money at only $1,299. This 4K TV will deliver stunning picture quality thanks to its Crystal Processor and dynamic lighting options. Plus, it comes with Smart features to access all the major streaming apps with ease.

Lastly, if you want to futureproof, some of Samsung's best and most advanced 8K TVs have also been given huge price cuts. Take the 75-inch Samsung QN800A Neo QLED 8K TV that's now $3,299.99. It still sounds a lot but that's after a whopping $1,500 price cut on the premium set. It sports Quantum Matrix Technology Pro to deliver even better colors and contrast, as well as a Neo Quantum Processor 8K that optimizes the image to ensure the highest quality.

Those are our top picks from the dozens of TV deals. You can find a few more of the best Super Bowl TV deals from Samsung just below or browse through the entire range of discounts for yourself.

The best Super Bowl TV deals at Samsung

55-inch Samsung Q80A QLED 4K TV: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Samsung

Save $300 – Do you have $1,000 to spend on a QLED TV? You should check out this Samsung Q80A that's discounted by $300 in the Super Bowl TV sale. One of its best features is the Direct Full Array technology that can create stunning images with deeper blacks and richer whites. The Quantum Processor also ensures the best 4K picture quality no matter what you're watching and support for superfast 120Hz gaming.

85-inch Samsung TU7000 4K Smart TV: $1,499.99 $1,299.99 at Samsung

Save $200 – You can't get much more screen for your money than with this enormous 85-inch Samsung TU7000 TV for $1,299.99. Get fully absorbed in the clash between the Bengals and Rams thanks to the clear picture quality and vivid colors delivered by the TV's Crystal Processor. Smart TV features allow you to watch all your favorite streaming apps with ease, while the Auto Game mode ensures high-performance gaming if someone wants to crack out Madden.

43-inch Samsung Q60A QLED 4K TV: $599.99 $499.99 at Samsung

Save $100 – Here's the cheapest Super Bowl TV deal in Samsung's latest sale. At just 43-inches in size, it's the smallest available, too, so better suited as a second screen or for a smaller room in the house. It doesn't skimp on features, though, including Quantum Dot technology and HDR lightning to produce a bright image with excellent contrast.

65-inch Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K TV: $2,599.99 $1,899.99 at Samsung

Save $700 – At the top end of Samsung's range of 4K QLED TVs is this 65-inch QN90A. Now a massive $700 off in the Super Bowl TV sale, this slim and sleek set is packed with features such as Quantum Matrix Technology and HDR 10+ to get the brightest 4K picture quality with superior contrast. Dynamic sound tracks the on-screen action, too, to deliver audio that puts you right at the centre of it.

75-inch Samsung QN800A Neo QLED 8K TV: $4,799.99 $3,299.99 at Samsung

Save $1,500 – There's still a way to go until 8K TVs become the standard, but you can futureproof yourself from today with a huge $1,500 saving on the Samsung QN800A. Quantum Matrix Technology Pro technology improves the display's contrast even further to provide deep, rich, and bright colors. The Neo Quantum Processor 8K also optimizes the image and can upscale old content to this more detailed 8K quality.

85-inch Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV: $8,999.99 $5,499.99 at Samsung

Save $3,500 – This is an enormous discount and the biggest we've seen yet on Samsung's latest 8K QLED TV. It sports much of the same high-end features as the previous generation model but also boasts a near-invisible bezel to give you edge-to-edge viewing. Further improvements to Quantum Dot tech and HDR also deliver some of the brightest and sharpest images with rich contrast.

55-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV: $1,499.99 $999.99 at Samsung

Save $500 – For a stylish pick, The Frame is a 4K TV that transforms into artwork when not in use. The thin and customizable bezel also allows you to match the TV with your home decor, so it blends in effortlessly. It's not all style over substance, either, as this TV delivers a crisp 4K image and uses QLED technology to get superior brightness - even in the lightest rooms.

You can find even more of the best TV deals all the time right here at TechRadar, as well as our picks for the cheapest OLED TV deals. We're also following this year's President's Day sales for those of you after a bargain during the upcoming holiday.