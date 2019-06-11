Samsung is bringing the mid-tier Galaxy A50 to the US along with budget models

Samsung is rounding out its budget and mid-tier smartphone offerings in the US with the Galaxy A50, which borrows and even exceeds some features from the more premium Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e . Alongside the A50, Samsung is also bringing the Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A10e to more carriers to offer consumers budget options.

The Galaxy A50 will come first to Verizon on June 13 for $349. It bring a premium design with Samsung's Super AMOLED Infinity-U display style applied to a massive 6.4-inch screen. That display also offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1,080 x 2,340.

Inside, the Galaxy A50 boasts mid-range specs with a octa-core CPU that pairs four cores at 2.3GHz and four cores at 1.7GHz. It also comes with 4GB of RAM, which should offer decent multitasking capability for a phone in its price range. The base storage is 64GB, but the Galaxy A50 supports expanded storage via microSD card up to 512GB.

The Galaxy A50 uses a small cutout at the top of the display to house the front-facing camera, but flipping over to the rear is where it steps things up. It has multiple sensors, with a 25MP primary sensor for high-resolution images, an 8MP wide-angle sensor for photos with a 123-degree field of view, and a 5MP sensor to enable depth effects.

There are also some premium features beyond the camera and display. Samsung has brought the in-screen fingerprint scanning tech from its premium Galaxy S10 to the Galaxy A50, and it's also packed a large 4,000mAh battery with fast charging. In terms of screen and battery size, the Galaxy A50 tops the Galaxy S10e.

Smartphone users that can get by with a little less also have the option of the Galaxy A20 with a 6.4-inch display at $249 and the Galaxy A10e with a 5.83-inch display at $179.

The expanded availability of the Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A10e should see them come to more carriers and retailers in the coming weeks, though precise details were not provided.