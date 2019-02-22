The best Samsung Galaxy S10 prices and deals to pre-order in the US today

The Samsung Galaxy S10 phone is officially here and available for pre-order from a number of carriers. The official release date of the S10 is Friday, March 8, but we've gone ahead and put together a list of the best prices and deals that are available now for pre-order.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 features a curved 6.1-inch Super AMOLED display with an HDR10+ certified Infinity screen that delivers a crisp, clear picture with accurate colors. The new S series screen goes edge-to-edge with the front-facing camera situated into a laser-cut hole in the top-right corner. The Galaxy S10's 10MP front camera features a dual auto-focus and has a triple-lens camera on the back. The powerful S10 packs 8GB of RAM and is available in 128GB or 512GB of storage. The battery also got an upgrade with a 3,400mAh battery that claims to last all day.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is available for pre-order with a starting price of $899 (128GB) and is available from all the major carriers such as T-Mobile, AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon. All of the carriers below are offering different promotions with a pre-order purchase which we've listed below in detail. Samsung is offering free Galaxy buds with your purchase of the S10 if you place your order before March 7. You can also trade in a previous model and save up to $550 on the latest Galaxy S10.

We've listed all of the buying options below, whether you want to pre-order the Galaxy S10 from a mobile carrier on a contract or purchase it unlocked from a retailer, we've listed the best deals and prices that are currently available.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals ? $899.99 View $899.99 View $899.99 Preorder $999 View Show More Deals

Samsung Galaxy 10 pre-order prices from US carriers

Samsung Galaxy S10 for $899.99 at Verizon | Buy a Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10+, get S10e free

You can get a free Samsung Galaxy S10e with the purchase of an S10 or S10+. If you buy two S10 devices and add a new smartphone line to one of these phones, you'll receive a $740 credit to your account over 24 months. You'll also get free Galaxy buds if you download the Samsung app and fill out a registration promo before April 4.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 for $899.99 at T-Mobile | Save up to $390 on the S10 with a trade-in

Purchase a Galaxy S10 and save $390 when you add a qualifying line or when you trade in an eligible device. You can trade in a device and add a new line of service, and you will receive the value of your device upfront as a one-time trade-in credit and $390.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 for $899.99 at Sprint | Pre-order a Samsung Galaxy S10 and get free Galaxy Buds

Order before March 7 and you can receive a pair of free Galaxy buds when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S10. Sprint is also offering a free S10E with your S10 purchase with an 18-month lease and at least one new and one upgraded line in your plan.View Deal

Learn more about the S10 with our hands on Samsung Galaxy S10 review.