Samsung Galaxy Watch: first look

With the Samsung Galaxy Watch launching in-between the much-vaunted Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and unexpected Samsung Galaxy Home speaker, it's easy to overlook the new wearable.

We're currently beavering away at our in-depth, hands on review of the new wearable - but in the meantime we wanted to get you some pictures to devour of the Galaxy Watch.

There's not a huge amount new about this device, if we're honest: the main selling point looks to be that there's a new architecture inside that allows for low-power modes, thus extending battery life.

Image 1 of 9 Image 2 of 9 Image 3 of 9 Image 4 of 9 Image 5 of 9 Image 6 of 9 Image 7 of 9 Image 8 of 9 Image 9 of 9

Have a scroll through our gallery now to see everything you need about this new watch - there are multiple bands, two new colors and some of the new features on show.

You can also see how it compares to the Fitbit Ionic - the rounded Samsung Galaxy Watch is a bit smaller and looks a lot sleeker too.

We're not long away from the full Samsung Galaxy Watch hands on - keep checking back to see when that's published!