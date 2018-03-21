The best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals in March 2018

So you've taken a look at the best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals to pre-order and realised that it costs way more than you're prepared to spend on a mobile phone. Totally understood. But the good news is that the S9 doesn't improve huge amounts on its predecessor anyway, and getting a brilliant Samsung Galaxy S8 deal instead could save you hundreds of pounds.

Our comparison chart below lists all the current cheapest prices of Samsung's brilliant 2017 flagship phone. Notwithstanding the release of the S9, Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone X, the Samsung Galaxy S8 remains one of the most impressive phones ever released. Here you can find, filter and compare all of the best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals currently available in the UK.

Underneath the comparison tool, you'll find our editors' selections for all of the best value S8 deals currently available from the major networks, EE, O2, Vodafone and Three. need a bit more of a helping hand? Well we also have personal recommendations for the best value plans on the S8 in our view, whether you're after the cheapest deal available, loads of data or a good balance of both.

Filter and compare all of the Galaxy S8 deals available in the UK:

The best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals for the big networks:

Here we'll walk you through all of the best value Samsung Galaxy S8 deals currently available from EE, Vodafone, O2 and Three in the UK (if you're in the US or Australia, we can help you find the best Galaxy S8 deals for the US and the best Australian Samsung Galaxy S8 deals).

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £150 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

Welcome to the ring the current undisputed champ of the Galaxy S8 deal championship. Trimmed to a fighting weight of £23 per month for 4GB of data on Vodafone. At £700 to pay over the two years, this is a real knock out (although we loved it even more when there was a £20 off discount code flying around a week or two ago). Total cost over 24 months is £702 View this Galaxy S8 deal at e2save

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £40 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 8GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm

Thanks to a timely price drop AND £10 off code, this Galaxy S8 deal from Carphone Warehouse-owned Mobiles.co.uk just became one of the best value tariffs on the market. You also get unlimited calls and texts as well as EE's usual perks - 6 months of Apple Music, 3 months of the BT Sport app and the fastest 4G speeds in the UK. Total cost over 24 months is £760 Get this Galaxy S8 deal from Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £41.99 upfront | 15GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

Honestly, we've been a bit melancholy since O2's quadruple data deals went away. We've been reliving the good times when its 12GB tariff ran the Galaxy S8 show. This new 15GB number isn't bad though, with a nice upfront spend and decent monthly bills. Plus, you'll get the benefit of O2's Priority rewards. Total cost over 24 months is £905.99 Get this deal from Mobile Phones Direct

Samsung Galaxy S8 | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

While no other network comes close to Three for big data on the Samsung Galaxy S8 at the moment - we're a little bit disappointed that this tariff just increased by a few quid a month. But then perhaps we're being a little too harsh considering the lashings of lovely data, all-you-can-eat texts and calls, fiver cashback and absolutely nothing to pay upfront. Total cost over 24 months is £912 View this big data S8 deal at Affordable Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S8: consider going SIM only

If you’re determined to get yourself a Samsung Galaxy S8, the most economical way of doing it is to buy the phone outright and pair it with a SIM only deal. The £689 RRP is certainly high, but it can still work out a little cheaper on average over the two years - especially now that some retailers are selling it for £100 less than that. Check out our page dedicated to the best unlocked SIM free Galaxy S8 prices.

Samsung Galaxy S8 review

The Galaxy S8 is a brilliant phone - another success for Samsung

Screen size: 5.8-inches | Resolution: 1440 x 2560 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 155g | OS: Android 7 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | External storage: microSD up to 256GB | Battery: 3600mAh

Amazing, large display

Huge power

Great camera

Irritating biometric unlocking

With the Galaxy S8, Samsung is getting nearer and nearer to smartphone perfection - so much so that the Galaxy S9 barely seems to have improved on it. The bezel-less design is something a little bit special in an area of tech that can sometimes feel like it's standing still. There are advancements with the splendid screen and fantastic 12MP camera, too.

Samsung Galaxy S8 deals by network

Whatever your favoured network, however much data, calls and texts allowance you need, we've trawled the market to pick out our favourite Galaxy S8 deals below.

The best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals on EE

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £200 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

If you like the idea of seeing a ridiculously low amount on your bill for the next 24 months, then this is the tariff for you. It used to be among the best ever S8 deals, but has recently inflated by around £100 at the outset. That makes it much less appealing, but...well, did we mention those bills? Total cost over 24 months is £752 Get this Galaxy S8 deal from Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S8 | FREE upfront | 15GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £38pm

This 15GB price on the UK's fastest 4G network is very attractive, especially thanks to the free handset. You also get unlimited calls and texts as well as EE's usual perks - 6 months of Apple Music, 3 months of the BT Sport app and the fastest 4G speeds in the UK. And that's not all - Direct Mobiles will throw in a free 3000mAh portable battery charger exclusively to TechRadar readers if you enter the discount code TECHPOWER at the checkout. Tempted? You should be! Total cost over 24 months is £912 Get this deal at Direct Mobiles

The best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals on O2

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £9.99 upfront | 25GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

We may actually prefer this Galaxy S8 tariff from Mobile Phones Direct to the one above - just. It's a couple of quid more a month for an extra 10GB of data and the sign up fee is only a tenner. Lovely jubbly. Total cost over 24 months is £921.99 View this S8 deal from Mobile Phones Direct

The best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals on Vodafone

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £200 upfront | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £18pm

Say whaaaaaaaaaaat!? £18 per month for the wonderful Samsung Galaxy S8 is a real treat to behold. Ok, so there's a stack to pay upfront and the data allowance is measly. But if you have the cash, want to pay as little as possible over the two years and won't be using it away from Wi-Fi too much, then definitely consider this from Vodafone. Total cost over 24 months is £632 View this super cheap Galaxy S8 deal at e2save

Samsung Galaxy S8 | FREE upfront | 16GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm

16GB is a stack of data to stream, surf and play with, and we really like the fact that you don't have to pay a penny upfront to get it with this Affordable Mobiles tariff. Not bad at all for such a good phone. Total cost over 24 months is £936 View this S8 deal at Affordable Mobiles

The best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals on Three

Samsung Galaxy S8 | £39.99 upfront | 8GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £35pm

This is currently the cheapest way to buy the Galaxy S8 on Three, but as you can see from this page it doesn't manage to seriously challenge what the other networks can do for sheer low prices. Before you buy though, do cast your eyes downward - it isn't a whole lot more to add an extra 22GB of glorious data per month. Total cost over 24 months is £883.99 View this S8 deal at Affordable Mobiles