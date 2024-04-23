The Asus TUF Gaming A17 laptop, equipped with an RTX 4060 GPU, is almost at its lowest price ever

The best gaming laptops, especially those equipped with the best processors and best graphics cards, usually come with a premium price - making it difficult for buyers on a stricter budget to get their hands on one. But this brand new deal brings down the price of one of these laptops within mere dollars of its lowest price ever.

The Asus TUF Gaming A17 is currently on sale for $1,199.99 on Amazon, which is a very reasonable price cut of 20% off its retail price. If you want a gaming laptop with a mid-range 4000-series GPU that can handle any of the best PC games on the market at max settings, then this is a great choice.

It's also near its lowest price right now and the sale is only for a limited time, so you'll want to take advantage of this fantastic sale while you can.

This gaming laptop features an Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. It also boasts a Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, which is perfect for most games.

The Asus TUF Gaming A17 has an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Its mid-range card alone is more than enough for any AAA title, but the powerful CPU makes it also ideal for productivity work as well as video editing and other creative projects. It also boasts a solid port selection that includes USB Type-C ports, an HDMI port, an ethernet port, and USB Type-A ports.

It's clearly a desktop replacement laptop, making it quite heavy. This means that if you want something lighter and thinner that's easy to carry around, this isn't the laptop for you. You can check out our best cheap gaming laptop deals if you're looking for something smaller and even cheaper!

