Huge Samsung Galaxy S24 sale: get our best-rated Android phone for a record-low price

Have you been waiting for a price cut on one of the best phones you can buy today? Your patience can now be rewarded thanks to these discounts of up to $200 on the full lineup of Samsung Galaxy S24 phones at Best Buy. Whether it's the base Galaxy S24 or the high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra on your shopping list, these unlocked devices are now available at record-low prices.

Let's start with our pick for the best Android phone available right now. You can get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at Best Buy for $1,099.99 (was $1,299.99). That's the lowest price yet for an unlocked version of this handset that isn't already attached to a carrier.

Now is the time to buy, then, if you want the phone we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review. The large 6.8-inch display is bright, responsive, and sharp, which is great for watching media, viewing photos, and more. Plus, it offers excellent battery life, super-fast performance, and some of the best cameras we've used on a mobile device.

If the Ultra is out of your price range or more feature-rich than you need, you can also consider the offers on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and standard Samsung Galaxy S24 that I've included below.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Today's discount on the Galaxy S24 Ultra brings the flagship device down to a new record-low price at Best Buy. As we found in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, this device represents the very best that Samsung has to offer in its latest phone lineup, with superb cameras, a powerful chipset for great performance, and a large display. It's the best way to buy the phone unlocked right now, so you aren't automatically tied to any carrier.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: was $999 now $849 at Best Buy

The Galaxy S24 Plus is also a great choice if you want a less expensive phone – and this model is also down to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. It lacks some of the more advanced features of the Ultra - notably the outstanding camera - but you still get a fast and powerful device with a high-quality display. If you're looking to save cash on a big-screen flagship then this is the one for you. You can also read our Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus review for a full breakdown of this device.

Samsung Galaxy S24: was $799.99 now $724.99 at Best Buy

The baseline Samsung Galaxy S24 is also in the latest Best Buy sale. An unlocked version of this phone has been $25 cheaper before but this isn't far off that record-low. And this is still a great buy if you want a powerful Android phone from Samsung's premium lineup. The speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, high-capacity battery and crisp display all make for a solid daily driver.

