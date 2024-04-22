Save $40 on a Corsair gaming headset by buying refurbished and help the planet while you're at it

If you want to score a great deal on a gaming headset while also helping to combat e-waste, then look no further than the Corsair Revival Series. Offering huge savings on fully refurbished peripherals, every purchase is shipped in fully recycled paper packaging and even includes a one dollar donation to both the Sailors For The Sea and One Tree Planted charities.

While there are some great deals on gaming keyboards and mice, the savings on wired gaming headsets will be the real the stars of the show for any avid console gamers. There are two models available as part of the Revival Series right now, both with steep discounts on RRP.

The first is the HS65 Surround which is on sale for just $29.99 (was $69.99) at Corsair. This is a formidable $40 saving, letting you pick up a comfortable mid-range headset at a very budget friendly price. Your other option is the HS60 Pro Surround, which is also available for just $29.99 (was $69.99) at Corsair which is another hefty $40 saving.

While a USB adapter is included for PC players, the headsets are compatible the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One through the 3.5mm headphone jack found in your controller. They’re also a great fit for Nintendo Switch, simply plug the headset into the headphone jack on the top of the console in handheld mode and you're ready to go.

Big savings on the Corsair Revival Series

HS65 Surround Wired Gaming Headset (Revival Series): was $69.99 now $29.99 at Corsair

This $40 saving on a refurbished model of the HS65 Surround takes the mid-range headset down firmly into budget-friendly territory. We rated this headset extremely highly in our review, praising its incredible surround sound and comfortable fit.

HS60 Pro Surround Wired Gaming Headset (Revival Series): was $69.99 now $29.99 at Corsair

This is another strong discount on a refurbished wired gaming headset, this time the HS60 Pro Surround. Unlike the HS65 Surround, the HS60 Pro Surround features a detachable microphone that could make it the better choice if you want to use it out and about.

We rated the HS65 Surround very highly in our HS65 Surround review, awarding it a glowing four-and-a-half out of five stars. We praised the fantastic 7.1 surround sound experience when using the headset with a PC, in addition to the quality of its microphone while chatting in online games. The headsets also features a range of useful extras, like some optional EQ presets to customize your audio experience.

The Corsair Revival Series promises "meticulously refurbished products and uncompromising performance" adhering to Corsair's own sustainability standard. In addition to the use of environmentally friendly packaging, each purchase includes a donation to conservation charities. It seems ideal whether you are particularly environmentally conscious or just a gamer who loves a good discount.

For the sake of price comparison, you can check out some of the best deals on brand new versions of both models in your region below.