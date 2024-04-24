Secretlab's Spring Sale sees its Titan Evo gaming chairs discounted by up to $100

We're in the full throes of Spring, which means that gaming hardware brand Secretlab is back with another Spring Sale (or Labour Day sale in the UK). During this sales period, which lasts from now until May 8, you'll be able to save up to $100 off of Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 gaming chairs.

The stalwart Stealth Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair is once again down to just $519 at the brand's official website. You can find the other standard colorways at this discounted price, too, including Black, Classic, Ash, and Royal.

A whole bunch of special edition variants have also seen price drops. Among the most popular are the Diablo 4 Lilith and Inarius variants, which have dropped to $594. The stunning Cyberpunk 2077 Titan Evo chair is also available at $594.

Shoppers can also save on Secretlab Magnus Pro gaming desk bundles. While the desk itself hasn't been discounted, you can get the Signature Stealth desk mat at no extra cost (usually it's an extra $79).

There are deals to be had in the UK, too. Here, the Stealth Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is down to just £439, and you'll find every signature colorway down to this price point, too. Some special edition highlights here include the new Oracle Red Bull Racing chair at £509, the Monster Hunter Rathalos chair at £489, and the Assassin's Creed edition, also down to just £489.

Want to save a bit more? New customers can get an extra $20 off their first Secretlab purchase by signing up to its mailing list.

Secretlab Spring Sale - Titan Evo gaming chair savings

Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair: was $619 now $519 at Secretlab

Save $100 - The Secretlab Spring Sale has once again taken up to $100 off its iconic Titan Evo 2022 gaming chairs. While these are always excellent deals to jump on, do keep in mind that some have shifted to a 'pre-order' status. This means that they'll be selling through fast and you may need to wait a while to have yours shipped. This isn't out of the ordinary for Secretlab sales, however. XL size: Secretlab - $569 UK price (Stealth): Secretlab - £439

Secretlab Spring Sale - Magnus Pro gaming desk deals

Secretlab Magnus Pro gaming desk: $799 at Secretlab

Get the Signature Stealth desk mat for free - While the Secretlab Magnus Pro gaming desk hasn't seen a discount in and of itself, you're currently able to get its Signature Stealth desk mat at no additional cost. It's usually $79 for the accessory, so you're saving a good chunk of cash here. More desk mat options: Signature Black: $19 Pastel Pink: $19 Cream White: $19 -- XL size: Secretlab - $949 UK price (Stealth): Secretlab - £729

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is undoubtedly one of the best gaming chairs you can buy today, and is typically among the more affordable premium offerings when stacked up against Herman Miller chairs and the excellent Razer Fujin Pro.

In our review of the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022, we praised its high comfort factor, as well as its versatile and adjustable lumbar support. On top of that, we were fans of the overall highly premium build quality. The only real complaint we could levy at the popular gaming chair is that it does command a premium price tag. However, this is to be expected and we feel Secretlab prices are, overall, still quite competitive.

We were similarly praiseworthy for the Secretlab Magnus Pro, which is easily one of the best gaming desks out there. Its premium price tag is met with a superbly high-quality build and excellent customizability, making it a robust and long-lasting option for both gaming and work-related setups.

If you live outside the US or the UK, be sure to check the list below where we've rounded up the best Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair prices in your region.