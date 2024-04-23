AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT, one of the best midrange GPUs, is at its lowest price ever

AMD releases some of the best graphics cards on the market, many of which are able to handle the best PC games at the highest settings. But in exchange for premium performance, buyers are often left to deal with premium pricing, scaring off plenty of more budget-minded buyers.

Right now, the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is on sale for $468.99 on Newegg using a $50 coupon). This is the first time that the graphics card has dipped to this price and, considering that it received four and a half out of five stars in our review, this is a great GPU deal you may not want to miss. If you're interested in getting your hands on an amazing graphics card, then you'll want to take advantage of these fantastic sales while you still can.

Today's best AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT deal

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT 16GB: was $529.99 now $468.99 at Newegg

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is easily one of the best midrange options that AMD has to offer. It comes with tons of positives including improved ray tracing performance, a generous 16GB of VRAM and AI features, plus superior rasterization than the more expensive RTX 4070. With a $50 discount, this is an excellent deal.

Though it offers excellent performance in terms of rasterization and ray tracing, as well as high VRAM, there are a few downsides that need to be taken into consideration.

It's only marginally better than the RX 6800 XT, despite the improvements in ray tracing and upscaling it still lags behind Nvidia, and it still consumes quite a bit of power.

