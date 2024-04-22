These PS5 SSD deals from Silicon Power are some of the best offerings we've seen in a while

PS5 SSD deals have been hard to come by for a while now, but if you're looking to pick one up right now then Silicon Power's XS70 range has a bunch of tempting discounts right now over at Amazon.

The most impulse-purchase-worthy deal is the 1TB XS70 PS5 SSD which is down to $74.99 at Amazon (was $85.99). It's a 13% price cut and takes the drive to its second lowest-ever price.

If you need a bit more storage and breathing room, the 2TB model has the biggest price cut of the three models and is down 22%, dropping its price to $139.99 at Amazon (was $179.99). As far as we can tell, this is nearly a lowest-ever price - perhaps missing that mark by only a couple of dollars.

For those looking to solve their PS5 storage woes in one fell swoop and cover themselves for years to come, the 4TB XS70 has got a handy 10% discount running right now with the drive dropping to $269.99 at Amazon (was $299.99). This is the 4TB model's lowest price since February and is decent value for a large-capacity drive.

Silicon Power might not be the most famous name in storage, but the brand offers excellent products, and usually at value-busting prices - something that's accentuated today with these price cuts.

Silicon Power XS70 1TB SSD: was $85.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

Save $11 - A tidy saving on the 1TB capacity brings this variant of the XS70 down to its second-lowest-ever price. It flashed lower today for a matter of minutes, so it might be one to keep an eye on today too. A perfect deal to give your PS5 a boost in storage. UK price: Amazon - £71.99



Silicon Power XS70 2TB SSD: was $179.99 now $139.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Considering many 2TB models are still standing firm near the $200 mark, this offer represents excellent value for money right now. This 2TB mark is also fast becoming the sweet spot and most useful given the swell of games for the PS5 that are unavailable now. UK price: Amazon - £117.99

Silicon Power XS70 4TB SSD: was $299.99 now $269.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - A handy 10% saving on this monster 4TB drive takes it down to a good-value price point, and its lowest since February. A whole 4TB of PS5 storage will absolutely cover you now and for a good few years too. UK price: Amazon - £224.99

The XS70 comes with a heatsink already so immediately wins points for offering a ready-to-go storage solution. Offering speeds of up to 7,200 MB/s (write) and 6,800 MB/s (read) means it'll also offer you top-drawer performance, reducing the time you spend looking at loading screens and waiting times while you transfer files. It's got more than enough chops to make it feel like you're just using the PS5's own storage.

In a field barren of price cuts on the best SSDs for PS5, or even any truly outstanding cheap PS5 SSD deals, these price cuts offer a good value way of bolstering your storage.

Not in the US, or looking for even more options? Then check out even more prices on PS5 SSD's below no matter where you are in the world.